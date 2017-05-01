Don't Miss

What Consumers Want

Date posted: May 1, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now..., Trendcast/Food, Trendcast/Newsletter
consumers

 

4 trends small businesses can take advantage of this year

By Rieva Lesonsky

NPD Group has released its top ways for businesses to win customers this year, based on retail sales data and industry trends from the first quarter of 2017. They identified 10 trends, some of which seem especially suited for small businesses.

  1. Give them all the feels. NPD reports consumers “don’t want to acquire more stuff—they want to do more stuff.” That means consumers would rather spend money on experiences than on products. To compete, NPD advises businesses to “reach out to consumers in creative, meaningful ways, and retailers must step up the shopping experience.”
  2. Be ethical, transparent and take a position. Consumers are focused on ethical shopping. They want to know where you stand on issues, because they prefer to do business with companies that share their values. NPD notes, “People feel they’re doing right when they support companies that are connected to locally sourced ingredients, donations to charities, sustainable environmental practices and animal welfare practices.”
  3. Make them glow. The cosmetics industry presents lots of opportunity. Makeup is “enjoying positive momentum, [because] people want to look good—and are more willing to spend on products that deliver just that.” Sun care, skincare and haircare are also expected to have huge growth potential.
  4. Get personal. NPD says, “Access to information is empowering people to do things on their terms, and the days of a one-size-fits-all blockbuster idea are over.” Even in the food industry, consumers are seeking “foods with a variety of value-added attributes (fresh, natural, organic), positive benefits (energy, brain food, etc.) and social value (local, sustainable, transparent).”

I

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories »

by
Is it Time to Refresh Your Brand, Strong Market for Buying & Selling Businesses, What Brands Do Small Businesses Trust? and Other Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know
employee benefits
by
Are You Ready for the New Age of Employee Benefits?
web design
by
Key Tenets of Minimalism in Web Design

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Family Business »


Family Business: Myth vs. Reality
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Trends: small business ideas »

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »