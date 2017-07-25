Don't Miss

What’s the Best Way to Get Referrals for Your Business?

Date posted: July 25, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Right Now..., Sales & Marketing
get referrals

People like to do business with people they trust — and that’s why referrals from satisfied customers have always been such a powerful way of growing your business. Customer referrals can work for all types of businesses. Whether you have an accounting firm, a bakery or a landscaping company, asking your customers to spread the word so you can get referrals is a smart idea.

What tactics do most small business owners use to get referrals and which ones actually work best? A new study, The State of Business Customer Referral Programs, polled both B2B and B2C business owners to find out. Here’s what you should know.

Most popular referral methods

The referral methods that business owners use most are:

  • Lead forms – 77 percent
  • Email – 73 percent
  • Verbal – 54 percent
  • Social media – 50 percent
  • Shareable URLs – 41 percent
  • Print cards – 18 percent

Most business owners in the study say the majority of their referrals come from social media (29 percent) and email (23 percent).

Best conversion rate

Social media may generate a large volume of referrals, but it’s not so effective at converting them. Far and away, verbal referrals have the highest conversion rate; 32 percent of them result in sales. After that are:

  • Lead forms — 19 percent
  • Email — 17 percent
  • Print cards — 12 percent
  • Shareable URL — 4 percent
  • Social media — 1 percent

Incentives for making referrals

What types of incentives to business owners offer in return for referrals?

  • Gift cards — 52 percent
  • Check — 29 percent
  • Bill credit — 9.5 percent
  • Merchandise — 9.5 percent

Who makes referrals?

Overall, businesses are fairly successful at getting customers to give them referrals:

  • 61 percent of customers make one referral
  • 34 percent of customers make 2 to 10 referrals
  • 5 percent of customers make 11 or more referrals

How can you get more referrals?

The majority of customers make one referral, but you can improve your referral rate by focusing on those customers who make a lot of referrals. That’s 40 percent of customers in the survey, so it’s a large target. When a customer gives you a referral, take note of what method worked. For example, if someone gave you an email referral, continue contacting them by email for additional referrals throughout the year.

You can also increase your success rate by focusing on customers whose referrals actually converted to sales. People are more likely to patronize companies that their friends and colleagues rave about. If Phillip referred Julio to your landscaping business after you landscaped Phillip’s yard, and Julio has you landscape his yard as well, the friends they have in common will see both yards and be more likely to use your services next time there in the market for landscaping.

Maintain an active presence on social media. The more active your landscaping business is on social media, the more likely you are to be top of mind with a customer when a friend or colleague starts to talk about wanting to redo his backyard. Post useful content, like gardening tips, or content that shows your skill, like photos of your customers’ finished yards. Connect with past customers, especially those who have referred more than one person to you. These “super-referrers” are generally influencers within their own social circles (or like to think of themselves that way), making them more apt to give you additional referrals.

Of course, incentives don’t hurt when it comes to getting more referrals for your business. If you’re worried that you’ll be giving away a lot of gift cards or free merchandise for referrals that don’t pan out to sales, restrict your incentives to referrals that actually lead to a sale. This is an accepted procedure, especially in the B2B world. You can also tailor the incentive to the customer — depending on how well you know the person, you can probably tell if they’d be more likely to appreciate a check or free merchandise from your business.

 

 

Share on MyspaceSubmit to StumbleUponShare on Tumblr Share

Related Stories »

business
by
Business Beauty: Why Your Business Exterior Appearance Should Be High Priority
employees
by
How to Increase Employee Comfort Without Increasing Spending
small business
by
Get a Business Loan on Your Phone, Easing Workplace Stress, Preparing for “Video-First” Marketing and Other Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Millennials in the Workplace »


The Importance of Millennials in the Workplace
Read More…

Listen to Rieva Now! »

Small Business Ideas

Get Small Business Ideas From Rieva

turning passion into profit »

turning passion into profit

Download your free ebook here!

Get Updates »

Enter your email to subscribe to our RSS.

Free Download »

Free Download

Startup ideas for businesses to start now! Download here

Congrats Rieva Lesonsky! Named to Top 250 Business Journalists

Small Biz Money Tip »

Small Biz Money Tip

Pricing: Have more than one price for your product or service. Make one price seem more attractive than the other. People love a good deal, especially when they can relate one price to the other.
More Money Tips From Justin Krane

http://education.dandb.com/partner/90755/

Loan Center »

New Loan Center

Find a Small Business Loan

MORE FROM RIEVA »