What’s Your Backup Plan?

By Rieva Lesonsky

As a small business owner, you know how important it is to protect what you’ve worked for. You probably have business insurance, and you undoubtedly lock your business door before you go home at night. But do you have a backup plan when it comes to your business data?

When I started my business nine years ago, purchasing a computer backup plan was one of the first things I did. I can’t tell you how many times my backups have saved my bacon since that day. However, lots of small businesses owners are putting their bacon — er, their backup — at risk. Almost half (49 percent) of Internet users still don’t do any type of data backup, reports a survey by CloudBerry Lab.

Overall, the survey of both business and personal Internet users gave businesses a grade of “C” when it comes to backup. Yes, 11 percent more business users than personal users have implemented automated backup systems, and 20 percent more business than personal users perform daily backups. But although business owners are doing better than individuals at backing up their data, they still have a long way to go.

For instance, more than half (51 percent) of business owners only have one copy of their backup. (You should have at least two copies, in different locations.) Almost one-third (32 percent) of business owners have lost data at least once, compared to 26 percent of personal data users. The study reports that on average, each of us has a 33 percent chance of losing our data at some point in time.

External hard drives remain the most popular way to perform data backup, both for individuals and business owners. However, the use of cloud-based backup systems is increasing — up 13 percent from last year’s survey. It’s a good idea to back up your data both ways — on an external hard drive and to a cloud-based storage system.

Have I convinced you yet that you need a backup plan? According to CloudBerry Lab, a good backup plan includes these features: