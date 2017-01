Regular audits are key to improving performance in all industries and can facilitate the achievement of many goals that a particular may have in their sights. One of the main reasons that audits should be out on a regular basis is to ensure that corporate quality management systems are ISO 9001 compliant. There are four main phases to an internal audit: Preparation, Performance, Reporting and following up. The first two of these phases can be broken down into a series of smaller steps. (Bywater)