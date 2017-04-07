Red and white are now old news: wine now comes in blue, orange and green.

By Rieva Lesonsky

If you own a restaurant or a bar, you may need to retrain your wait staff. Instead of asking customers who order a glass of wine it they prefer red or white, the correct response might be, “What color wine would you like?”

According to the newsletter Cassandra Daily, “Wine is increasingly being served in a wider range of hues, appealing to youth’s fascination with extreme food and beverages that provide a noteworthy dining experience and stand out on social media.”

The newsletter says Millennials eager for food and beverages that stand out visually on social platforms, such as Instagram, are gravitating to wines in vibrant (and photogenic) shades of electric blue, orange and green.

While Gik is not yet available in the U.S., the company, started in Spain by six entrepreneurs targeting the Millennial market, says it will be arriving soon. The wine starts with blending red and white grapes, adds some other ingredients and emerges as, according to BBC Travel, “a product that is cross between a wine, a wine cooler and a cocktail mixer.”

Also first introduced in Europe, orange wine has been called “the new rosé.” Ironically, there are no oranges in orange wine. Cassandra Daily says orange wine has “the lightness and citric characteristics of a white wine and the tannins and power of a red wine.”

Green wine gets its hue from marijuana. The Los Angeles Times highlighted several cannabis cocktails last summer, and now Canna Vine, which is currently only available in California, is also getting some buzz. Since California is the only state that currently allows these pot/alcohol “tinctures,” it’s not something you can serve in every bar or restaurant—but its popularity shows that attitudes towards pot-infused foods and beverages are rapidly changing.