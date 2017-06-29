Workplace Revolution: Key Trends Changing How Work Gets Done in 2017

By Nick Candito

Organizations are rethinking the way work gets done. Whether you want to create transparency, improve accuracy, or simply get the data you need to make faster decisions, here are key trends that will drive your company’s success in 2017

Using Adaptable processes to Eliminate IT reliance

Today’s companies are burdened by siloed, difficult-to-use business systems that complicate processes and hamper operations. According to IDC, companies lose 20 to 30 percent in revenue every year due to inefficiencies. 2017 will see organizations using adaptable, easy-to-build processes managed by the business users themselves, eliminating the reliance on IT.

One way companies will do this is via a “single system of record” to achieve transparency, streamline communications and manage performance. A number of companies have built highly successful systems of record: Salesforce in the sales function, Intuit in finance and Workday in human resources. Systems of record are typically the backbone of core business processes. Without a solution that keeps everyone and everything connected, an organization is vulnerable to the common issues that plague distributed teams.

Making Enterprise Mobility and Information-On-The-Go Synonymous

According to IDC, the population of mobile workers in the USA will be 105.4 million by 2020. Mobility has become synonymous with productivity regardless of the workplace. 2017 will see the rise of employee apps making it possible for most employees to carry their work and information with them. For example, certain mobile apps for field service give the workforce full access to information from back-office systems. These apps work in any environment, whether offline or online.

Embracing Transparency to Gain the Trust and Business of Customers

In 2017, organizations will need to practice radical transparency or risk irrelevance. Customers want to do business with companies that match their value systems, and want to be assured that corporate supply chains and business affiliations share the values the company or organization presents to the public. If it’s cereal, they want to know that its ingredients are sourced responsibly or ensuring suppliers pass health and safety audits to avert supply chain catastrophes.

With a more plugged-in understanding of human nature, companies will not only create a happier and more productive culture in 2017, they will benefit from empowered employees, leading to an internal resurgence that yields new and innovative products, services, processes, and more.

Giving the Chief Process Officer More C-Suite Power

Processes are fundamental to the way we work, but they’ve been confined to quality specialist or process improvement departments for far too long. 2017 will pave the way for processes to play a more prominent role in the boardroom. The Chief Process Officer will eventually be responsible for having what is ultimately an effective approach to process design, management and execution – a relatively comprehensive responsibility that involves creating a framework that can be effectively used by the entire organization.

Emphasizing “Return on Learning” (ROL)

Not ROI – ROL, which means mining an organization’s operational performance data to mobilize solutions centered on people, process and performance. With ROL, organizations can detect things such as inefficient process or “SOPs” (Standard Operating Procedures) and identify teams or individuals that exhibit sub-optimal performance against key benchmarks. By automating and normalizing the way data is collected and presented, an organization can free its employees—executives, managers and workers—from the inefficient, time-consuming tasks that have kept them from contributing to more strategic, higher-value activities. Executives and managers need the capability to gauge operational performance in real time. With the power to do this, management can view a situation and intervene immediately so that it can be mitigated and remediated.

These trends are already emerging and will become even more prominent in 2017 as every aspect of work is redefined: where we work, how we work, and whom we work with.

Here’s to empowering your organization to be the best it can be and setting your team up for operational success in 2017.

Nick Candito is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Progressly, championing the company’s mission towards helping our customers transform the way they do business. He previously served as RelateIQ’s Head of User Success & Business Operations, which was acquired by Salesforce.com in August 2014 as the first automatic and intelligent CRM solution.