4 Ways to Make Worker’s Comp Easier to Understand for Employees

By Rachelle Wilber

An on-the-job injury is stressful enough, but dealing with the paperwork after the incident could be even more anxiety-provoking. The paperwork and claims process for worker’s comp has strict requirements for accuracy, completeness and timeliness. Your business could use these four strategies for making worker’s comp easier to understand for employees before or after a workplace injury.

Offer an In-person Meeting With Human Resources Staff

When one of your employees is injured on the job, offer an in-person meeting with a member of the human resources staff. This staff person should be able to clearly explain how worker’s compensation works and what the employee’s rights and responsibilities are. The person might need to see the employee at the hospital or at the employee’s home. In some cases, an in-person, face-to-face meeting might not be possible. A phone conversation could be easier for the injured worker. The human resources person should also be available through email. This will make it easier for the injured person to ask questions as they arise.

Explain What to Do When an Employee Is Injured on the Job

If possible, explain to your employees in advance about what to do if they are injured while on the job. This should be a part of routine job training. Employees should also be updated on what to do about an on-the-job injury during staff meetings and performance reviews. By keeping the topic as a part of the ongoing workplace discussion, the necessary actions will be on the minds of workers. It could also be a good idea for a member of human resources or management to help attend to the injured employee and provide the information to the employee immediately after the accident. The employee should be given documentation that the injuries were due to a workplace incident.

Provide Written Information about Worker’s Compensation

Workers might forget some of the details about what they need to do when injured while working. Employees who are given information in the aftermath of the accident might not remember everything they need to know, especially if the injuries were severe or if there was a lot of activity in the moments immediately after the accident. In this case, it is a good idea to provide the employee with written information about worker’s comp. This information could be directly from the worker’s compensation administration. It could also be a document created by your human resources department. The information should include details on how to file a claim and how claims are processed.

Connect Injured Employees with Networked Doctors for Care

Physicians who care for employees who are injured while on the job are another important resource. As a manager, you could connect employees with networked doctors for care. The doctors should already know what they need to do in order to provide the correct information about a worker’s comp incident. The physicians can also keep the injured employees in the loop about the information they have provided and how long the claims process takes on their end. It also helps employees to have a list of doctors on hand who will provide them with care in a worker’s comp case. Not all doctors provide this service because of the paperwork and wait times that are often involved.

Each of these tips is designed to reduce the stress level of your employee and the rest of your staff after a workplace accident. These tips should facilitate the claims process so the employee does not have to delay the medical care that is needed for a full recovery. Keep in mind that the worker’s compensation administrative staff are also valuable resources for you during the claims process.

