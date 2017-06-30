By Eileen O’Shanassy

For many businesses, grabbing your customer’s attention right off the bat is important to drive awareness and better sales. One good way to do this is to make your business building and store front stand out so it is noticeable to potential customers. Here are some ways you can make your sure your building makes a statement and your business gets noticed.

Maximize Signage Use

One of the best ways to make your building stand out is to use the right types and sizes of signage. One of the first things you should do when considering a business is to research the local laws as well as any private covenants regarding the size, type, and number of signs you can have on your building. To draw attention and stand out, choose colors that match what you sell and will draw the eye. Center your business name and be sure to include subheadings in the signs to make what you do more specific. Most buildings are allowed at least one large on-building sign as well as a smaller sign at the building entrance and an additional sign at the property entrance.

Use the Right Design Elements

Another good way to increase traffic and become more visible is using the right design elements. This can be something as simple as painting the building or trims a bold color, or it can be as complex as designing the building to be an odd shape. Anything you can do physically or structurally to your building to make it more noticeable will help it to stand out from other buildings. Again, keep in mind that you will need to research local codes as well as private covenants to know what you can and can’t do.

Spruce up Your Landscaping

In some cases, the best way to make your building standout doesn’t involve the physical building itself, but the landscape around it. You may be able to make things more attractive and noticeable by making landscape improvements. You already likely have a lawn or yard service doing mowing and trimming, but you may want to look into some landscape enhancements, such as more trees and shrubs, or contouring of your building site. A landscaping company also does snow removal which can make even getting in the front door easier for your customers. Professionally landscaped grounds will help to make your business building stand out, and such improvements can be much more affordable than making physical improvements to your building.

Whether you are a destination business or one that relies on picking up walk-in customers, having an attractive building is important. These are just some of the ways you can make your business building look better and help it stand out among the crowd.

Eileen O’Shanassy is a freelance writer and blogger based out of Flagstaff, AZ. She writes on a variety of topics and loves to research and write. She enjoys baking, biking, and kayaking. Check out her Twitter @eileenoshanassy.