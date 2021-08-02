The types of power discussed earlier can be used properly or abused for selfish interests. The best option managers have is to use such power for the benefit of the organization rather than worker manipulation. The subsequent discussion will address effective ways through which such power can be put to good use.

Directing behavior in the right way

Power, as already said, can be used to direct behavior to perform good or bad actions. Good actions are in line with the organization’s mission and vision. Bad actions tend to deviate from the organizational norms in order to satisfy personal interests. This is the case with most types of power, but most importantly, coercive power. It is important that managers use power to direct good behavior or to suppress bad behavior. This requires managers to remain focused on the organizational goals.

Distribute resources equally

Reward power is very critical in as far as distribution of resources is concerned. If you deprive an employee of his/her entitlement and instead reward a wrong party on the basis of informal connections, you definitely propagate seeds of conflict between the two workers. Channels for reward and punishment should therefore be formal and known by all workers as opposed to informal power-driven resource and reward distribution.

Manage Information Effectively

Power and its distribution within the organization are creatures of perception. Workers may think that you possess connection power whereas not. So, what causes wrong perceptions? Information asymmetry plays a big negative part when handling matters of power dynamics in organizations. The best way in dealing with information asymmetry is by providing sufficient information to workers in a timely manner. Find out what workers think about you and the clique around you. Identify possible misperceptions and embark on rebuttal drive aimed at countering negative propaganda. This way, you will be able to create awareness about power distribution and sharing of resources.

Mentor your subordinates and other workers

Have you heard of the saying that, “hit the iron when it’s still hot?” the iron in this case is the strong influence you are able to exert on the fellow workers when you still have power. Believe me, time will come when the connection power, reward power or even representational power will be gone. Thus, you need to make use of the power at the earliest opportunity by training and mentoring other workers since they still believe in you. If you believe in your values and beliefs, impart the same into the workers.

Accommodate feelings and interests of others

Power is very tempting especially when the person possessing it lacks emotional intelligence. It is important that you exercise empathy and endeavor to put yourself into the ‘shoes of others’. “what is I were the one being denied this opportunity” should be one of the many questions o ask yourself before exercising power. Usually, some managers have a tendency to forget that at one time they did not have such power, and that they can lose it at some point.

Expertise Transfer

Transfer of expertise relates to expert power. Usually, expert power is tacit and part and parcel of the person who possesses it. Yet, much of it is obtained through formal training. There are basic skills that possessors of expert power can transfer to colleagues in the work place environment. As a wielder of expert power in IT, you need to transfer your skills to others such that simple tasks such as troubleshooting, updating software etc., can be performed in your absence. So, the expert power is in the capacity of the power wielder to transfer it to other workers. Failure to do this, you will be required in three offices at the same time.

Hear the other side Before Coercing

Coercive power is very funny, so much so that if you possess it, you may be tempted to pass judgement unknowingly. There is an old Latin saying to the effect that, “Audi alteram partem” translated as always hear the other side, before judging. Listening to both sides is very important in the ordinary life as well as impacting on relations in organizations. Unless you audi alteram partem, you risk exercising coercive power on innocent people. Power is nothing without control.

Delegate Legitimate Power

Legitimate power should be shared among colleagues. Once upon a time, there was a head teacher of a junior school who also doubled as the school accountant, purchasing officer and driver of the same school truck. One day, he got fatal accident and died instantly. The school could not cope with this tragedy because he was the only person who knew what was happening. The school went into economic recess because of the head teacher’s failure to distribute legitimate power. A true leader should work through others and be able to achieve. The calls for effective delegation, and subordinate support.

Role Modelling

Role modelling relates to the extent to which people possessing referent power are able to be exemplary to others so that their conduct, behavior and disposition is emulated. Referent power is so powerful because it emerges naturally. You do not have to ask for this kind of power because no one can pass it to others. People just like you for what you are not what you possess. Now, you holders of reverent power, why don’t you make use of it and act as role models so that when you are gone, the good legacy remains behind.

Use power to Nurture Esprit de Corps

Esprit de corps is the sense of unity existing in the members of a group and inspiring enthusiasm, devotion and strong motivation. This sense of unity cannot come by accident, rather, wielders of power should ensure that they create it. Creating esprit de corps goes beyond the responsibility of the CEO and extends to every manager who possess one type of power or another. Workers need feel safe, united to a common purpose, and secure in their working environment.

Conclusion

The various types of power discussed above and they way such power is exercised is crucial for the success of the organization. There is need for CEOs to find out various types of power prevalent in their firms and how every type is being exercised. Institutional policies should be designed in such a way to limit and regulate use of power. Managers should pick keen interest in the way coercive power is exercised and ensure that reward power leads to harmony, equity and fairness.

Dr. Everest Turyahikayo is the Founder & CEO, Kompetenz Trainers-SMC Ltd. The company specializes in weekly blogging and creating online courses. www.competencelearningcentre.com

Managers stock photo by fizkes/Shutterstock