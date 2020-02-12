Many people spend just as much time at work as they do in their homes. Therefore, your office space should be inviting and comfortable. This also applies to clients, volunteers, and other visitors who may frequent your office building. The more inviting your business looks, the more business you will attract, whether you regularly entertain clients or just need to accommodate employees. Making your business inviting encourages employees and clients to feel comfortable there, which will increase their trust in you and your services. If you want to find helpful tips to make your business look inviting, take a look at the strategies mentioned below.

Interactive Conference Rooms

When it is time for employees, clients, and volunteers to visit and speak with your managers, the meeting space should be well-organized and relaxed. Although the purpose of the meeting is to discuss business, the attendees should always feel comfortable enough to give feedback and make suggestions. An excellent way to achieve a more inviting feel and appearance is to create an interactive conference room. You should have custom software, web-based products, modern furniture, and great spacing in the area. Interactive whiteboards are one of the top devices used when making the digital transformation to your meeting spaces. You should also have screens where people can join using video chat.

The objective is to let others know that your business is there to accommodate their needs, which could lead to great professional relationships and boost productivity within your company. By having interactive and comfortable conference rooms, you will make it easier for clients, employees, and others to communicate. This improves your relationship with all of these entities.

Remove Clutter

Cleaning your office building is a good way to ease the mind of people working for your company or visiting your business. The brain views clutter as something negative to deal with, which is why you should de-clutter the rooms and hallways within your space. Clearing walkways and keeping the office tidy can prevent staff from being disengaged and restless. In addition to office building cleaning, you should install shelves and create storage areas to make the space neat and to encourage people to utilize the offices more.

While your employees should not feel they have to perform janitor services, it is also important to encourage them to clean up after themselves, especially in break rooms and at their desks. This encourages them to take ownership over at least a part of your office, and will inherently make them care for their place of work. Consider providing wipes and cleaning supplies and putting them in easily accessible locations so your employees can wipe down their desks.

Add Conversational Pieces

The type of furniture you place throughout your building can attract clients and make visitors feel welcome. Keep in mind that the accessories and office furniture in the reception area of your office is the best place to add conversational pieces because these are the first things that guests see. For instance, a decorative lamp or contemporary flooring material could give visitors the perception that your office is a fun and comfortable space.

You should also add accent colors to the office space, which could include pictures on the walls, bright furniture or centerpieces, and other accessories that give rooms more personality and spark conversations. Bringing new life to your workplace could entice customers to do business with your company and motivate your employees to be more productive. Colorful office chairs can deliver an upbeat appearance and make the atmosphere more exciting.

Try these tips out to increase your employees’ happiness and to make the business feel inviting. Helping your staff and visitors relax is often achieved with simple fixes, such as office building cleaning and adding conversational pieces.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most of her time hiking, biking, and gardening. For more information, contact Brooke via Facebook at facebook.com/brooke.chaplan or Twitter @BrookeChaplan

Clean office stock photo by David Hughes/Shutterstock