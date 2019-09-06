Social media is great, but it’s something that you have to engage in regularly to reap its benefits.

By Kevin Urrutia

Knowing what to say every time can be tricky. That’s why you need a strong social media strategy to help you with your campaign. Each platform has a recommended frequency, but all of them have something in common ‒ regularity.

When you set out a clear purpose why you’re using social media in the first place, and how you’re going to measure your overall success, you’ll have a better idea on what you’ll be posting in the first place.

In this post, we’ll talk about the four most common social media marketing problems and how you can overcome them.

Changes in Facebook Algorithm

Back in early 2018, when Facebook implemented another algorithm change, brands experienced a decrease in organic reach. Content posted by brand pages is no longer reaching the eyes of their audiences!

This left a lot of businesses unsure of how they can connect with their followers on Facebook organically. So what do brands need to do?

Solution:

If your brand’s organic reach has fallen, and you’re no longer achieving the numbers you’re expected to get, don’t panic!

Here are some strategies that you can implement to improve your brand’s organic performance:

Conversion-generating content: Facebook even stated in the past that the “kind of content that you produce and how users will interact with it” are the key element in determining your page reach. Therefore, you must focus on creating quality content that creates conversion and interaction with your audience. Highly engaging and shareable content will help boost your engagement, and before you know it, you’ll be moving up the ladder on people’s social feeds. Remember that it takes time and consistency to get the best results.

Live stream videos: Live videos tend to generate 6x more interactions than an average video. It's a highly effective way to boost engagement and encourage discussion among your followers. Facebook ads: Facebook ads help promote your brand page, come up with dynamic ads, and target the right people to achieve your marketing goals.

Live videos tend to generate 6x more interactions than an average video. It’s a highly effective way to boost engagement and encourage discussion among your followers. Facebook ads: Facebook ads help promote your brand page, come up with dynamic ads, and target the right people to achieve your marketing goals.

Keeping up with the Marketing Trends

Influencer marketing, Augmented Reality, AI marketing, ephemeral content, and live video streaming are just a few of the latest social media marketing trends social media marketers need to have a grip with.

Solution:

The key here is understanding your audience. That way, you’ll be able to implement social media strategies that help you get results.

Track your customer’s behavior, try out different trends, and see what works best for you and your brand.

For instance, if most of your audience hangs out on Instagram, try out Instagram stories. Approximately 300 million people are using Stories every day, and it’s something that you shouldn’t miss out.

Increase in Ad Cost

Because more and more brands turn to Facebook advertising, the costs of advertising on Facebook has skyrocketed.

So if you’re just a small business that doesn’t have a larger market, rising ad costs can be a serious challenge.

Solution:

Don’t focus on ad prices. Instead concentrate on three things ‒ how to deliver conversions, how your ads are achieving its goals, and ROI.

To target the right audience, you need a solid ROI for your Facebook ads. Facebook currently has over two billion users, while Instagram has over 800 million active accounts. If your ads are not targeting specific groups of users, then chances are, you’re going to miss its mark.

Lack of manpower and other resources

Social media is moving at lightning speed and creating successful campaigns across different platforms isn’t easy if you’re lacking resources.

Solution:

Hire a legit influencer to help promote your brand. Not only that it’s cheaper compared to traditional advertising, but it also helps you save more time and resources in the long run.

Usually, the influencer will take care of posting images, publishing posts, and replying to comments. They can also be effective in raising brand awareness, which boosts the credibility and trust of your business.

So make sure that you work with someone who your target audience follows, to reach a wider audience.

Over to You

It’s true, these social media challenges can be quite overwhelming. However, with the right strategy, you’ll be able to achieve your objectives and see results in the long run.

Kevin Urrutia is the founder of Voy Media, a Facebook Advertising Company. He is dedicated to helping businesses triumph over the ever-changing marketing landscape. He crafts results-oriented solutions that are tailor-fit for each client his team works with.

Social media stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock