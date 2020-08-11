Search engine optimization (SEO) is certainly not dead, especially when it comes to small business growth. Did you know that 75 percent of online searchers don’t venture past page one Google search results? And how do you get on Google page one? SEO!

SEO is a combination of optimization strategies, from site speed to keywords. These strategies can have a serious impact on your small business’ growth and long-term success.

“The main goal of search engine optimization, or SEO, is to improve a website’s search engine rankings to generate qualified leads and improve the overall business,” Marcus Becker, CEO of Mimvi SEO explained. “A comprehensive and personalized approach to SEO helps small businesses achieve top Google ranks, along with more significant brand recognition.”

Is your small business leveraging the benefits of SEO to maximize business growth and long-term success? There are a few core benefits of search engine optimization worth considering if you are still on the SEO fence. Let’s take a closer look!

SEO Benefit #1: Gain A Competitive Edge on Google

One of the biggest benefits of search engine optimization is the competitive edge you can gain on Google, as well as other search engines. Want to reduce your dependency on Google ads? Want to position your small business above competitors on Google SERPs? SEO can help you achieve this.

That’s great but how? The first step in gaining a competitive edge on Google is leveraging keywords correctly. Identify the top 20 keywords in your industry and/or niche and place those keywords strategically within web page content and blog content.

For example, if you have a small plumbing business in Miami, you should be using local keywords and high volume/low difficulty keywords like Miami, Miami Plumbers, 24/7 Plumbers, Plumbing, etc. in web content. Especially on your small business website home page.

Next, start building up your link portfolio. This is the process of earning backlinks from reputable domains. A backlink is simply a link to your website or blog on your site via a link from another website or blog article. You can generate organic backlinks by producing authentic and actionable content.

SEO Benefit #2: Your Website Provides A Powerful User Experience

User experience is more than just a buzzword. It is a must-do when it comes to generating more quality leads and conversions. What is user experience exactly? Use experience is simply the ease of use when an online searcher interacts with your site.

Powerful user experience has these critical elements:

Website design is carefully mapped out

Navigation is simplified (clear navigation menu)

Call to action messages and buttons lead users

Pages load quickly (less than one second)

Website is responsive on multiple devices (desktop, mobile, tablet)

Information is easy to find

User experience needs to be part of your overall SEO strategy. This can make a serious positive impact on leads and conversions when done right.

SEO Benefit #3: Drive More Customers To Your Small Business

When strong SEO practices are in place, you can drive more customers to your website without spending a ton of your marketing budget on online advertisements. This can save you money while increasing revenue.

One of the main features SEO maintains is higher ranking on Google SERPs. The number of views your small business website receives monthly can be exponentially higher when your web pages and/or blogs gain position one, two, and three on Google.

Here’s a breakdown of Google position stats via Backlinko:

Position #1 has a CTR of nearly 32 percent

Moving up one position can increase CTR by 30 percent

Positions #7 to #10 have the same CTR

Position #1 yields 10 times more traffic than position #10

If you move from position #5 on page one Google to position #2, you can expect as much as 3 times more traffic to your website. This means 2,000 monthly views can increase to 6,000 monthly views. And more views equals more sales.

SEO Benefit #4: Conversions Increase With Better SEO

Having optimization in place is one thing. But having strong SEO can increase conversion rates for your small business. This is due to a number of factors. For example, if you move to position #2 on Google SERPs and begin getting more traffic, you can convert more visitors.

However, if on-page engagement is lacking, those increased visitors will abandon your site for a competitor. Optimizing every page can create streamlined sales funnels in combination with powerful user experience (see SEO benefit #2).

More conversions equal more quality leads, or more sales, depending on what a conversion looks like for your small business.

Wrapping Up . . .

There are a number of benefits SEO delivers to small businesses. The above four core benefits of search engine optimization are certainly a clear call to action to get your SEO ducks aligned. Having optimization best practices in place can make a massive difference in search engine ranking, monthly visitors, user engagement, and ultimately conversions.

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also contributor on Esprittoday.

SEO stock photo by patpitchaya/Shutterstock