Whether you are an independent entrepreneur or part of a small startup, attracting more clients is an ongoing issue. With so many competitive businesses out there, it can be difficult to carve out your own piece of the marketplace. According to recent polls, 63% of businesses agree that the biggest hurdle in content marketing is generating traffic and leads. This is a logical fear since traffic is necessary for subsequent conversions and clients.

Luckily, there is no need to manually create content and hope for the best. Numerous tools and platforms exist which can alleviate much of the growing pains small entrepreneurs face with content development. Let’s take a look at several exemplary tools which can aid you in attracting more clients and developing your brand.

1. Buzzsumo

The best way to attract more eyes to your website is to provide something relevant to those visitors. For example, if you run a design website, chances are that your future clients will be interested in the design-related content.

One of the biggest challenges in marketing is to find out what it is your customers and clients really want. Once you do that, your business will grow organically and exponentially over time.

Buzzsumo is a tool which can help you pinpoint the exact content topics and headlines to work with. The platform is designed with industry-wide research in mind, meaning that you can easily extrapolate useful data from it. Once you do, you should follow up on your findings and create a content marketing strategy with that in mind.

2. MailChimp

MailChimp has recently undergone a major overhaul and transformed from its humble email marketing roots. The platform has now become a very competitive content marketing tool, with numerous research and creation options available.

MailChimp works best when you mix it with other content creation tools. In that regard, you can employ services such as Grammarly and Hemingway to create new marketing content from scratch. You can further refine your marketing content before publishing it by introducing platforms such as Ginger and Top Australia Writers if you want to focus on copywriting.

Whether you are working solo or as a part of a small business, you will be happy to know that MailChimp can now accommodate all of your marketing needs. The platform has also retained its initial email marketing offering which further bolsters its appeal. This means that it is more than capable of assisting you in research, content creation and delivery of marketing campaigns.

3. Cyfe

Before you establish a content pipeline, it’s important to do an audit of your current situation. Website traffic, SEO, social media channel performance and overall revenue are all indicators of your business’ viability.

Cyfe is a project management, site analysis, and content research platform all in one. It can monitor your website for trending content; provide tips on how to shape your marketing going forward as well as how to manage your team. Cyfe is perfect for solo entrepreneurs and small teams because of its all-encompassing plethora of options.

“Cyfe lets you monitor just about every aspect of the company’s online presence. Its various dashboards provide you with all the necessary information in the blink of an eye,” shares Claudio P. co-founder of Visualmodo.

4. Buffer

Lastly, social media play a huge role in the longevity and reception of a business. In that regard, Buffer can help you set up shop and start sharing content through numerous social media platforms.

Sarah Allen, a marketing communication manager at Get Good Grade emphasizes that “social media can effectively make or break a business. With so many people using social media to connect with friends and family, it is our duty as brands to make the most of that situation and market our services for their benefit.”

The tool can assist you in creating pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other popular outlets. From there, you can track your popularity, trending topics inside your industry and shape the content you are about to publish. The tool is easy to use and offers numerous benefits for entrepreneurs who commit to it.

Ongoing Marketing

It’s worth noting that you will have to market your brand in an ongoing fashion if you want to make the most of these tools and services. Trends change and with them, the audience’s expectations shift constantly.

Be vigilant and pay close attention to the developments in your industry. Use more than one marketing tool and compare their research and finding before you act. Only through smart and calculated decisions will you be able to attract more and more clients as time goes by.

Natalie Andersen is a chief content writer and enthusiastic blogger. She believes that everyone’s life has to be the result of the choices they make but a helping hand is always welcomed. You can connect with Natalie on Twitter @getgoodgradecom or on LinkedIn.

Content marketing stock photo by Michal Chmurski/Shutterstock