If you run a small business, you may be losing money in more ways than you’ve imagined. To keep your business afloat, you’ll want to identify these problems and take steps to fixing them as soon as possible. Here are four areas where your small company might be losing money and what you can do about it.

1. Marketing

Marketing your brand is an important component to increasing sales, but going about this the wrong way could end up wasting a lot of money for your business. Expensive advertising campaigns aren’t always the best, and you may actually attract more customer interest with simpler, less-expensive marketing tactics. Many social media sites allow companies to post information about their businesses for free, and registering with as many social media sites as possible can help expose your brand more to the masses. Creative guerrilla marketing strategies can also be explored to generate more interest.

2. Workforce

An unstable workforce is one of the biggest culprits of a business losing money. If you’ve hired employees to help you run your business, you might be suffering financial losses because of a high employee turnover rate. Continuously needing to hire new employees and train them in their job functions can consume a lot of your time and money, and you can possibly reduce the turnover rate by offering salaries that are more competitive and creating a healthier morale among your workforce. Problematic employees who aren’t doing their jobs and are wasting your money should be replaced as soon as possible.

3. Product Sourcing

Instead of always purchasing new office equipment, you can get used or recycled products to save a lot of money. Many used and recycled products on the market work just as well as their newer counterparts and can help keep your company running for less. If you have any dilapidated equipment, you can make some extra money for your business by recycling the metal with one of the scrap metal services in your area.

4. Not Doing the Work Yourself

Even with a staff of employees on your team, you can still do a lot of the work yourself instead of having to hire as many people to handle the tasks. For example, you can try creating your own newsletters to send to existing and prospective customers instead of hiring someone to do it for you. If your workspace is small enough, you might be able to get away with doing your own business cleaning instead of hiring a cleaning crew. Since your business is small, you can possibly do a lot of your own marketing work as well.

Knowing the problems that are draining your small business capital and finding cost-effective solutions may prevent you from falling under financially. Taking the right measures can make a big difference in your company’s bottom line.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Losing money stock photo by Gearstd/Shutterstock