Small businesses are a great boon for the economy of a country. When you are starting a small business, you get to hear a lot of advice from people everywhere. Some might give them from their experiences while others might just reciprocate the hearsay. Many would tell you things that they wish they knew when they were starting their business. However, a few would tell you about the integration of technology and business ethics.

Technology is doing many things for us today and can be of great use for small business owners. But, not many entrepreneurs consider this fact. They tend to use the traditional ways of business based on what they have heard or read in a few books.

This is why we have gathered the 4 best tech tips from successful small business owners that will help you become a better entrepreneur. Let technology help you find your way to success!

Tip #1: Set clear tech goals

Your business must be online in this era. It is estimated that almost 47% of the customers consider the website of a company before purchasing while 55% of people look for online reviews and testimonials. This means if you are not present online, you are missing a big deal of potential customers.

Start with some basic goals for your website. For instance, you can decide its layout and purpose. Ensure that you provide easy navigations to the visitors and an internal search option.

You must also set some content goals for your website and decide what kind of content would be available. Whether you’ll be uploading blogs or informational content for your visitors, or whether you’ll be sharing your story with them.

You must also ensure that your website is mobile-friendly as most of the customers today use their mobile devices. Provide a call button on your website so that people can immediately call you and seek the information they require.

Tip #2: The power of emails

Try to incorporate email marketing from the very beginning of your small business. Even if you are a local seller, you can send emails to your customers about the latest deals, upcoming sales and price-drops.

Emails are a great way to communicate with your customers without even annoying them (of course, do not mail them too often). Emails can be of great use to make a personal connection with your customers. You can share your stories with them, give them a sneak-peek of behind the scenes in your office, share latest testimonials from customers or even launch your products. You might also use emails for sharing your monthly newsletter with your customers.

Emails can also be of great value for internal communications. You can share a monthly newsletter with your staff sharing what all is happening in the various departments, how you are meeting your goals and what’s next on the agenda.

Tip #3: Manage your social media presence

Is your brand present on social media? If not, then create your social media handles today! There is Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and many other places where you can share daily news about your business.

It might not be easy for you to be present on all social media platforms at once. But, you can always start with one where most of your potential customers are present. These social media statistics by Oberlo are a great insight into setting your social media presence.

Social media also offers a great option for effective marketing. It has been found that businesses that connect with their customers over social media and provide instant customer support are likely to prosper. Social media lets you connect directly with your customers. You can know what they think of your brand, solve their queries and be a part of their journey.

Tip #4: Productivity and collaboration with tech

Technology usage is crucial for the outside image of your business. But it is equally essential on the inside of your small business empire. You can use the many tools, software and applications that are created just for businesses, to make their working smoother and faster.

You can use time tracking software to map-out where you are spending your time mostly. You can use project management software to ensure that your projects are up and running as expected. Applications like Notion, Evernote and Trello are used by many entrepreneurs these days to keep themselves organised.

While the next thing has been the need of the hour during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is high time that you start using technology to collaborate with your employees. Many small businesses have started using teleconferencing and video conferencing to conduct their daily meetings while they were working from home and the scenario is still applicable.

Technology can help a small business in many ways. Therefore, it is time to make a change. You do not have to take a big leap all of a sudden. Start with setting some basic tech goals such as starting an email newsletter, creating social media presence, connecting with customers, using productivity apps and so on. These things do not require you to have great tech knowledge. These are simple and easy ways to incorporate technology in your business and leverage its use.

Lucy Miranda is a freelance writer & editor at GoAssignmentHelp. She is devoted to her family, work and friends. She is a News Enthusiast and a Bookworm. She loves Swimming and dancing too. She is interested in educational, marketing and blogging issues. She is a also a Subject-matter expert at GoDissertationHelp

Small business tech stock photo by Rocketclips, Inc./Shutterstock