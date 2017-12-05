Don't Miss

4 Ways Your Business Can Improve Your Professional Standards

Date posted: December 5, 2017

| No comments
Posted under: Management, Right Now...

By Hannah Whittenly

Improving your company’s professional standards can attract better employees. It can also make you more appealing to your customer base. Here are some ways to make your business more professional.

Implement a Mission Statement

Having a common goal can unit your work force. A mission statement is something that you can share with your customers. This will let them know what you stand for as a company. Consider developing core values. This is something that every member of your business should be invested in displaying as a part of their daily job functions.

Many companies’ core values are simple things, such as honesty and integrity. They can also be more complicated. For example, positive customer service interactions or quality standards. This is something that would have to tailor to your individual business strategy.

Set Key Performance Indicators

Having goals is a good way to demonstrate that you are striving for a more professional workplace. Measurable goals can also help when evaluating employee productivity. Some employees even work better when they have a defined standard that they working towards. Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) are becoming very popular in larger companies. It can be adapted to any type of business model.

Customer service, deliveries on time, budget, and quality indicators are most commonly used to measure these KPI’s. You can easily determine if there is an area that your business needs to improve upon with the use of your KPI’s.

Embrace Security Measures

Having a more secure workplace can make your employees feel safer at work. It also presents the image to your customers that you are concerned with protecting your business. You can have more control over who is entering your business with some security systems. Key cards that can’t be duplicated restrict access to the building to nonemployees. You can also use this system to prevent unauthorized personnel from getting into offices or other areas. This sends the message to customers and employees that your business is willing to embrace technology for the future.

Invest in Continuing Education

Providing the opportunity for your employees to further their knowledge base can make them more productive. This could be that you provide online training that will help them with their job functions and career advancement. You can also allow your employees the opportunity to take classes outside of the workplace. Maybe there is a good seminar at your local community college.

Employees that feel like you care about them improving their skill sets are more likely to stay with your company. They are more likely to work harder towards your business’s goals. Over time, this will improve the professional standards at your business.

Improving your professional standards will take an investment of time and resources on your part. Try the above solutions to develop your business’s standards.

Hannah Whittenly is a freelance writer and mother of two from Sacramento, CA. She enjoys kayaking and reading books by the lake.

