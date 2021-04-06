It goes without saying that you can’t have a successful business without your customers. Not only are their purchases a source of revenue, but they are also great advocates for your brand. Customer satisfaction is key to building customer loyalty, as well as attracting new customers, so it is imperative that businesses prioritize customer happiness to achieve business success.

While delivering on new products or features can bring happiness to your customers, you cannot always rely on coding or product launches to make this happen. As a business owner, you must also understand how you can continue to deliver happiness to your customers without breaking the bank.

Personalize the customer experience

First, it is important to personalize the customer experience, treating each of your customers as an individual, not a transaction. By including individualized communications at various touch points throughout the customer lifecycle, you can continue to engage both prospective and current customers while also re-engaging churned ones. Additionally, tailoring your support to each customer and their use case will ensure that you can address their concerns and help them navigate challenges, building trust and subsequently delivering happiness.

Ultimately, this stems from taking a genuine interest in your customers’ lives beyond just business. Personalizing the customer experience could be as simple as sending personalized emails or handwritten postcards for work milestones, birthdays, or holidays. Take a look at your current workflows to determine where you can create an exciting interaction that adds value for your customers.

Remember the Power of Human Interaction

While the world is becoming increasingly influenced by technology, it is imperative that you do not forget the power of human touch in achieving customer satisfaction. Therefore, you must ensure that you engage with each customer on a human level, listening for and paying attention to the things that make them unique. Genuine compassion cannot be faked, so from sales to customer service, every engagement should be authentic.

Actively Listen to Your Customers

Next, it is imperative that you keep a pulse on all aspects of your business–this includes having a deep understanding of your customers at all times. Therefore, regularly engaging in conversations with your customers and actively listening to their needs and concerns will allow you to uncover problems to solve and ways to empower them to reach their goals. Taking a genuine interest in what your customers have to say does not only guide future product or business decisions, but it is also critical in building customer loyalty and improving retention.

Happy Employees

Your staff is one of your greatest assets as a business owner, so you must also show them appreciation. Happy customers stem from happy happy employees, so it is important to assemble a great team who will treat your customers like legends.

As a business owner, it is your job to cultivate the right team to represent your business and deliver this happiness to your customers. This also means ensuring that your employees are positioned in roles that cater to their strengths. For example, an outgoing and personable employee should be hired for customer-facing roles, as they will leave a positive impression of your brand and enhance the overall experience.

By implementing these small changes into your workflows, and hiring the right employees to advocate for your brand and your customers, you will help your customers feel important, ultimately delivering happiness to them without spending money.

Kevin MacCauley is the CEO and founder of Upper Hand, the leading provider of full-suite sports and fitness management software that enables businesses to achieve more while doing less. Its award-winning software has undergone tremendous growth as it continues to reinvent the sports and fitness industry and drive world class customer experiences. For more information, please visit getupperhand.com. Twitter: @GetUpperHand, LinkedIn: Upper Hand, Instagram: @upperhandsoftware, Facebook: GetUpperHand

Customers stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock