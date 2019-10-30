Small business branding, branding business ideas, marketing tips for small business

There was a time when only big stars and famous companies had a personal brand and got all the attention.

However, the scenario has now changed!

Any small business owner willing to put in time, effort or build a place in this competitive market can become an expert and get recognized. Here’s how the concept of “branding” comes into action.

Why Branding Is Important for Small Business?

Branding is essential for small businesses, as it creates a positive impact on customers and outlines the company’s commitments to clients. The founder of Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos says, “Branding for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn recognition by trying to do hard things well.”

If you want to set your company apart from others, then branding is necessary. It creates trust, supports your marketing efforts, carries your mission and vision forward, generates leads, and attracts new customers easily. But it is not possible to brand your business overnight. It takes time and dedication.

Branding for Small Business Made Easier

To save you both time and effort, let’s look at the top five effective branding tips for small businesses. It will help you stay ahead and get noticed.

1. Create a Robust Brand Identity

Brand image is everything in today’s ruthless business environment. It is more than an engaging logo on your website. It depicts who you are, your values, and your goals. Therefore, before you move forward, it is important to develop a strong brand identity. But how to build a powerful brand image? Here are the tips that set you up for success:

Conduct a brand audit

Determine the company’s mission statement and values

Create look, feel, and voice of the brand

Implement strategies to establish a brand identity

Analysis and refine the overall brand image

This way creating a recognizable brand identity helps your business be more successful.

2. Build a Winning Visual Brand

After conducting a complete brand examination i.e., knowing who you are, expectations of customers, defining goals and understanding what’s going on in the industry, now it’s time to design your brand.

The first thing a customer encounters is your website. Therefore, the look, feel, and design of the website should be consistent. Along with this, creating an engaging logo, descriptive business cards, and well-defined brand style guide helps you build a winning visual brand.

Overall, consistency is the key to brand your small business. According to Inc.com, consistent branding increases revenues by 23%.

Now it’s your turn!

3. Define your Target Market

It doesn’t matter how strong you build brand identity or how visually appealing your brand is, if you do not have a customer base. For your small business to succeed, it must have enough customers to buy your products or services. So, take the time to examine your target customers.

Having a clear vision of the expected customer base increases the chances of your business success. Here are the things you need to consider for defining your target market.

Check out the competition.

Examine your product/service

Consider demographics to target (age, location, gender, etc.)

Make a note on psychographics (personality, attitudes, values, etc.)

Create a customer profile and be specific

Once you know your target market, tailor your marketing efforts and services to those customers.

4. Grow a Vibrant Online Community

Building a community around the brand is beneficial for your small business development and success. In this digital world, the hunger for original and relatable communication/interaction that connects with others is increasing. Having an online community gives your customers a space to feel, share, and know about your company.

When you build a community, you invite potential customers to be a part of your brand. Through community building, you can easily convert your marketing efforts into sales. In addition, communities lead to customer success, foster brand loyalty, and much more.

Here are the steps to grow a vibrant online community for branding your small business:

Take enough time and effort to build a community around your business.

Create a team of members and share with them a clear vision of the brand.

Support a social cause by donating to people in need as it extends customer impact.

Create strategies to have a value-driven presence on social media.

Provide customers extra details about your company via email or blogs.

5. Establish a Daily Blogging Habit

Your customers reap benefits when your business grows. Blogging frequently helps you drive traffic to your website and attract more targeted customers. As a result, you can generate leads through blogging while growing your small business. A study shows that “69% of businesses credit their lead generation success to blogging.”

Posting a blog daily can help you enhance your online visibility, establish expertise to your industry and improve your ranking on Google and other search engines. It is the ultimate way to connect your small business with more customers. So, to achieve your company’s success goals, start blogging.

Don’t Stop Here, Keep Going!

Many things can help your business stand out uniquely. But the only inexpensive and effective way for small businesses to get ahead in the competitive market is branding. Implementing the above branding tips for small businesses will help you grab customers’ attention and make your business renowned without breaking the budget.

Plus, you’ll need to work hard and be creative because of fast and frequent changes in digital technology. Also, it is also important to measure and track your branding efforts from customer awareness to engagement. This way you know what’s working, what’s not and the reasons behind it.

Angelina Gil is an SEO Marketing Specialist at BMA. She loves to write creative content for small business blogs. Reading new articles and learning innovative things are her hobbies. Also, she likes to face hard challenges in the SEO field. Follow her at LinkedIn and Twitter.

Branding stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock