Find out the important benefits your startup should offer employees in the post below.

By Michael Zhou

Launching a startup is a lot of work. There are a ton of decisions to be made, and the business owner must consider the cost benefits of every business decision they make. But when it comes to employee benefits, you must also consider the impact such decisions could have on recruiting and hiring talent. By providing the right benefits to employees, your startup will have a much stronger foundation on which to build a thriving, successful business for years to come.

Flexible Scheduling

Flexible scheduling is one of the best low-cost employee benefits to offer workers at your startup. Nowadays, not everyone wants to work the 9am-5pm shift. Instead, more workers are electing to work various schedules outside of traditional business hours. When you offer employees flexible scheduling benefits, that allows them to organize their work schedule around their life, and not their life around their work. It also costs your business next to nothing to provide. That is why flexible scheduling options is one of the top benefits your startup should offer employees. This benefit will lead to a much happier, more product working environment.

Telecommuting Options

Modern startups should also considering offering employees the ability to telecommute. More and more businesses are offering work from home benefits to employees. And, who does not want to work from home every once in awhile? These types of telecommuting benefits for employees can actually help improve productivity and make your workplace happier overall. Thus, they are beneficial for both your startup and its hardworking employees. Allowing your startup employees work from home benefits is one of the best ways to find top talent for your startup. This is one of the most basic employee benefits startups need to offer.

Family Leave

Maternity and paternity leave are some of the most basic employee benefits startups need to provide. If you want to find top talent to hire for your startup, you need to be able to tell them you have family leave benefits in place. This will be one of the biggest considerations in their decision to work for your startup or not. This is also a benefit that not all employees will take advantage of, which costs your business less in terms of productivity and revenue. Moreover, you can partner with FMLA administration outsourcing providers to make the process simple. It will make it easier to secure the best employees without impacting productivity right away.

Vacation Perks

One of the best employee benefits to offer startup workers is vacation benefits. There are many different ways to offer vacation or time off benefits to your employees. That is what makes this a great option for all startups. You can choose to offer the benefits package that best fits your particular business and budget. For example, you can choose to offer a $2,000 vacation bonus every year to help employees pay for their travel expenses. Or, you can offer additional time off once a month, or every other week. Depending on your startup mission and your employee budget, select the vacation benefits options that are best for your organization. This is sure to bring a ton of the most talented workers to work for your business.

Overtime Limits

Overtime limits for salaried employees are one of the most under-utilized employee perks for startups. You should definitely consider adding this to your employee perks package. It will help you lure top talent away from other larger, more stable and successful businesses. Overtime limits put a cap on how many hours your salaried workers can be asked to work after the traditional work day. Traditionally, startup employees are notably overworked and underpaid. If you set the tone right away that employees will not be overworked, you are sure to create a much more pleasant work environment that the best employees will want to become a part of. That is one of the 5 important benefits your startup should offer employees from the get-go.

In order to launch a successful startup, you need to find top talent to work for your company. In order to find the best talent to hire, you need to offer great incentives and employee benefits. That is why we have detailed the top 5 important benefits you startup should offer employees above. These benefits, like flexible scheduling, telecommuting options, family leave, vacation benefits and overtime limits for salaried employees, will help your startup find top talent and keep them for the long-haul.

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also contributor on Esprittoday.

Employee stock photo by one photo/Shutterstock