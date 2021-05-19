Every business owner knows that they need to take security measures to safeguard the framework and intellectual property they’ve worked so hard to build up. However, it’s easy to get caught up in day-to-day operations. Everything from working on marketing strategies to comparing cheap voip phone services takes time and concentration, and it can be easy to let security slip down your to-do list. This could be a very costly mistake.

It’s vital to focus on what you need to do to secure your business. Below, we’ll outline some of the essentials to help you kick-start your journey to peace of mind. Read on to discover 5 security measures that every business should implement.

1. Digital security

With 81% of respondents in a 2020 survey confirming they were affected by a successful cyberattack, it really pays to ensure your digital security is up to scratch. With the increase in remote working and the move towards mobile applications, the web is an ever-expanding target for criminals. Implementing strong digital security measures will protect your data and offer your customers confidence that their information is safe with your business.

There are many measures that you can take, including:

Installing firewalls and high-quality antivirus protection on all your company devices and keeping them up-to-date.

Optimizing your antivirus protection against malware and phishing attacks.

Keeping all your software updated, especially when a new security patch is released.

Using EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) software.

Using secure browsers that don’t save or log your team’s online activities and restrict third-party sites and cookies.

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to ensure that the security of your employees’ connection isn’t risking the integrity of your network.

Segregating your network by creating separate guest WIFI to keep your data secure.

Using two-factor authentication as an identification and authentication tool.

Using password managers.

Putting company policies in place for mobile security for remote teams, ensuring that encryption is used for home routers

2. Data backup and off-site storage

Malicious attacks, system glitches, and human error can all cause crippling data loss. This can be countered by creating multiple backups of all your data. Embracing cloud technology is helpful, as secure cloud platforms have robust security systems. But, this isn’t the whole answer. Storing copies of your most sensitive data in a secure off-site location, using a flash drive or even old-fashioned hard copies, is a wise extra move.

Document process automation can also help here by providing secure and reliable document handling, reducing operational risk by removing the chance of human error.

3. A secured IoT infrastructure

In recent years there has been huge growth in companies utilizing IoT devices (short for Internet of Things), as shown by the infographic below. IoT devices have many benefits, not least their ability to integrate with VoIP telephone systems for offices. However, with developing technologies, there are always new opportunities for cybercriminals.

You can negate their effects on your business by checking that all of your devices are secure by design. Manufacturers should be able to provide security patches and updates for the entire lifetime of the device. You should also make sure that your IoT network has high-end encryptions.

4. Strong physical security

Whether you are considering security measures for a small business or a much larger organization, it’s easy to become fixated on digital security. Physical security and surveillance are actually the firm foundation on which your security strategy should be built. No amount of specialist computer software will stop a thief from breaking into your offices.

Are you considering working with a security company? If so, always obtain references and read reviews from existing clients to make sure they’re a good fit for your business.

Video surveillance and motion detectors can work as powerful deterrents to potential thieves, covering your whole premises, including the interior. They can also provide valuable evidence if a crime is committed, possibly enabling the identification of offenders.

Low-tech strategies such as well-built fences, gates, and strong locks play a critical role here. If your business houses a server room, always make sure it is securely locked. You should also log who enters and leaves, ensuring your surveillance covers both inside the room and any entrances and exits.

It’s very essential to take care of the security of physically printed documents too. Always shred sensitive documents effectively and never write down passwords, as these could easily fall into the wrong hands.

5. Educated employees

It’s all well and good having the latest security tools at your disposal, but does all your team know how to use them? You need to establish well-defined company security policies and introduce regular security training sessions.

Don’t worry about the difficulties of training remote teams, as they can easily be overcome by video conferencing or holding a teleconference meeting. You just need to be organized and ensure that everyone is kept up to date with what’s expected.

In a recent study, over 64% of companies surveyed were revealed to have 1,000+ sensitive files open to every employee. Ensure that all your employees are using robust, regularly-updated passwords and create a positive work culture. This helps to create a loyal workforce, reducing the risk of disgruntled or careless employees causing chaos.

Securing your business to enable it to thrive

Security is one of the most severe threats to the success of a business. As your operations are conducted increasingly online, you may be thinking that it makes sense to focus on improving your cybersecurity practices. However, don’t forget to think about the other areas we’ve outlined above to establish 360-degree protection for your brand.

Creating a solid security plan and constantly updating this is by far the best course of action. The nature of the threats your business faces online can change over time. You can also stay one step ahead by researching all the most recent security advice and solutions.

Sam O’Brien is the Director of Digital and Growth for EMEA at RingCentral, a Global VoIP, video conferencing and call centre software provider. Sam has a passion for innovation and loves exploring ways to collaborate more with dispersed teams. He has written for websites such as G2 and Hubspot. Here is his LinkedIn.

Security stock photo by Zoomik/Shutterstock