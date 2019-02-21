By Johanes Bangao

Today, a lot of people only know about Facebook and Instagram, but there are hundreds of social media platforms that can boost your online presence. In this post, we have compiled the top five that’s most underappreciated and overlooked.

Did you know that aside from knowing how to get a blogger to promote your product, you should also take the time to do your online marketing? Social media platforms are quite crucial in building exposure and awareness for your brand.

Currently, there are at least 2.62 billion social media users. This massive amount is what your marketing campaign can potentially reach. This 2019, you would be considered as insane if you don’t make the most of social media. Around 50% of marketers agree that social media has played a significant role in their sale improvements.

The big social media platforms that marketers often target are Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Snapchat. They forget that there are other platforms which are lesser-known that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Well, here are the five social media platforms that are often underrated when it comes to building your brand’s online presence.

Pinterest

Take the time to create a Pinterest account for your business. It helps build links, showcase your product, as well as get your brand name easily out there. Whether your product is goods or services, you can still use Pinterest. Share some expertise and information using infographics. These are pretty popular.

Create boards that relate to your niche, product, and industry. Ensure that your images are at a 2:3 aspect ratio or 736 pixels wide and are in portrait format.

Flickr

Images are quite powerful. Instagram is a testament to that. When it comes to boosting the online presence of your brand, Flickr is quite handy. It’s the perfect platform to showcase infographics and high-quality imagery. It also offers discussion groups and topic-based images so you can easily target people who can be interested in your products.

Quora

If you want to establish the identity of your brand, Quora is one of the best places to show your expertise in your industry. It is entirely different from other platforms, and its marketing potential is quite underrated.

In a nutshell, Quora is a social media platform that’s built on active engagement and sharing knowledge.

Facebook Messenger

Aside from the main Facebook platform, you can also use messenger to boost your online presence. The chatbots help improve your brand’s customer service. Plus, you can integrate it into your website. This allows the creation of a community feel and better user experience on your site.

Minds

Unlike other social media platforms, Minds is more transparent. It offers influencer marketing opportunities and runs on blockchain technology which ensures that there is optimal transparency. Because of this, users who use cryptocurrency are what you can find here,

By promoting your business here, you get advantage and showcase that you are quite ahead when it comes to trends. If you are in the online, tech and SEO industry, this platform will be more than helpful to you.

