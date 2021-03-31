It can certainly seem challenging to convert customers online, especially for small businesses in highly competitive markets. However, generating more conversions from your website traffic can be achieved.

Did you know that the average website conversion rate is 2.35 percent? And the best websites convert at an astonishing rate of nearly 11.5 percent.

The top 25 percent of websites have a conversion rate of around five percent. So if you are converting between 2.35 percent and 5 percent, you are doing fairly well converting website visitors. There is, however, more room to grow.

You may still be figuring out how to maximize small business growth via online conversions. Or you might need to buy website domain for your small business. Either way, the time to leverage website traffic to increase profits is now.

Let’s take a closer look at a few website conversion tips maximizing small business growth.

1. Test Everything, And Test Often

Testing is very important when it comes to website conversions. You may think your website is good to go for attracting purchases, but you may find new ways to entice site visitors to buy with constant testing.

The first few tests are critical. This is when you will find new ways to convert site visitors into paying customers. For instance, call to action statements throughout the home page with easy to click CTA buttons.

Other conversion gold nuggets you may find when testing include a need for more landing pages for products and/or services, navigation ease of use, and checkout flow. It is also essential to know how website visitors are interacting with your site via heat maps.

Test your whole site, and test often to ensure you are maximizing small business growth with increased conversions.

2. Content Is Critical To Website Conversions

This should be a no brainer, but you would be surprised by how many small business owners and business leaders fail to implement conversion optimized content. Content is certainly still king, and not having powerful content on your site is like leaving money on the table.

For example, optimized content with urgency can cause site visitors to purchase while on page. Content that clearly expresses the solutions of a business’ products and/or services can also convert more website visitors.

It is also critical to have easy to understand content on your web pages. Do not stuff web pages with content that is hard to understand, or content that is too generic. You want visitors to feel comfortable, and find the answers they need to buy easily.

3. Color Plays A Role When It Comes To Site Conversions

Color is not something to take lightly when it comes to site conversions and small business growth. There is actually a psychological foundation to color. Especially when used on websites and other digital media forms.

Did you know that over 84 percent of consumers agreed that color influences buying decisions? And 93 percent of consumers rely on visual appearance for purchasing confidence.

This is how important color is for website conversions and small business growth. Do not rely on any old color. Do your research and implement colors that speak to your audience and are at the core of your brand.

4. Ensure Backend Website Optimization Is Happening

This is another overlooked aspect of website conversion strategy, since backend website optimization is a bit more difficult than the frontend stuff. Why is backend site optimization so important? This is what delivers a strong user experience.

For instance, if you optimize the backend of your small business website for page load speed under three seconds, site visitors will stay in the buyer funnel. Ensuring there are no 404 errors, redirects lead site visitors in the right direction, and the site is optimized for mobile friendliness are all backend must-dos for increased conversions.

5. Rely On Data And Analytics, Not Online Trends

There are a ton of website conversion tips online. However, some may not work for your small business website as well as they do for other sites. In many ways, you need to optimize for your target audience. This is why data and analytics are essential to track.

Remember the testing example in #1 above. How do you know if something you changed on site works for increasing conversions? You check the data. If you switched up your CTA buttons because you read something online, but saw a drop in conversions via the data, you should try something different.

Data and analytics don’t lie. Track data and do your due diligence to ensure you are getting the most from your website conversion optimization efforts.

Wrapping Up . . .

The above website conversion tips for maximizing small business growth are only the tip of the iceberg. They are, however, found to be very effective in boosting conversion rates across multiple industries. Are you getting max conversions out of your site? It may be time to tweak a few things, test, track data, and optimize.

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also contributor on Esprittoday.

Conversion stock photo by GaudiLab/Shutterstock