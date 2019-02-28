By Nathan John

The world of today revolves around the concept of “Survival Of The Fittest.” To achieve this, brands try to compete with each other. They design unique ways, strategies, and tactics to create, market and retain customers. To be the best, they have to provide their customers and target audience with the best services. The reason that your business might have a competitive edge is that your prices are lower than the others. But that’s not something that you can rely on.

Your competitor might be a big fish in the pond. Getting your audience with lower rates than your competitors might not be enough. Businesses tend to cut their costs so much that they are not left with anything. If you are not able to beat them at prices so you can adopt the following strategies. These will help you come up with a different strategy to beat your competitors in the game.

Get Your Customer With A Better And More Durable Products:

This is a great strategy to beat your customers. It is justified if you have a higher price and you offer a very durable product that lasts long. You can add up more features to your product and make things and products better for your customers.

Give Your Audience Something Unique And Rare:

The people see almost the same things on TV Commercials, Billboards, and other media. Here the products are being advertised in a different way. It is going to be something amazing if your clients are going to get something very unique and rare.

Your Product Is Easier To Use:

The key is to keep things simple for the user. This works when it comes to the tech and gadgets industry. If you have a phone that has loads of options and a complex way for the user to interact with the phone’s interface, the user might use the phone. But he will not recommend it to someone else. There is also a chance that the user might not go for your brand and switch to some other brand as well. So keeping your product simple is going to be something that will work for you.

Devise a More Efficient Product:

It is a good product that works well and gets your work more efficient ways to handle tasks. Cell phone and other gadgets are the best examples in this regard. For instance, you have a huge market share but the users don’t find your products efficient enough. Here this is something that you should be looking into as well. Make sure that your product that can be a gadget or anything else is efficient enough to handle and gets users more speed as well.

The Product Has a Beautiful And Attractive Packaging:

The packaging is something that is very effective for your product. If you have a product that has a very amazing performance and design, yet the packaging is not very compact and classy. It is going to have a very little effect on your sales. The packaging of the product should be classy and appealing. It should align with the product and is secure enough. The packaging is often considered as the sentiments that the brands want to deliver to the buyer or the target audience.

More Convenient Opening Hours:

If you have a physical store, a boutique or a restaurant, you need to make sure that you are making things convenient for your customers. Even if your store provides services 24/7, or you work only on Saturdays, you have to ensure that you are providing adequate services to customers. You have to shape your business and the hours of operations around the lifestyle of your target audience. This is going to get you a very important factor. This will also ensure the success of your business as well.

There is a lot that you can do to get the most market share and cut in the market. Individuals and the current industry having the most effective strategies wins. So you should always have the edge when it comes to strategies and tactics needed to win the game. Think in a creative way and think out of the box when designing your marketing strategy for the product or service you provide.

Nathan John works as a content editor at Spectrum TV packages and he has seven years of experience. He write about business, startup and technology.

Business competitor stock photo by Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock