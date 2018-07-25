As the founder, you are bound to face many obstacles. One of which is paying your employees.

By Lidia Staron

“Startups” might sound like a very fancy word. Everyone wants to start their own company. Get millions of funding and rule the world. Sounds easy, right? Well, not really. Even though you’ve got a great product right there, success doesn’t come in handy.

It’s worth noting – the startup struggle is real.

To get started you need to hire people. But you don’t just need good people. You want the best ones who will help speed up the growth of your business – people who will make an impact.

But the thing is, you’re referring to high-caliber professionals who are most probably making some six-figure salaries in their current roles.

And while you, as the founder, may be willing to forego the paycheck until you can get your business up and running, your employees won’t.

Don’t fret.

You will get by.

The good thing is, you have several low-cost options to pay your employees right and make sure they stay throughout your startup journey.

Here are some clever options to pay your staff during the startup stage:

Employ interns and volunteers

Not all brilliant employees are from the six-figure category. Sometimes, you will find bright minds who are self-motivated and willing to make an impact from colleges and universities. Most of these young workers are more than happy to take on work without pay (or sufficient pay) as long as they get practical exposure to various aspects of running a business. They need experience, you need people. This is a win-win situation if you find the right candidates. But you need to remember that these people aren’t part-time employees. They’re looking to learn and gain experience. Therefore, you shouldn’t give them menial work. A great way to keep them motivated is to ask about their learning objectives and align their interests to relevant aspects of your business. Do conduct monthly huddles to track how they are doing in terms of meeting their personal and career goals.

Do not hire full-time staff.

As you’re just starting and not yet getting enough sales, it’s more likely that there isn’t a lot of things to do for some of your employees, particularly those in the frontline. In this case, you might consider hiring part-timers instead of full-time workers. What many startups don’t realize is that these people represent an untapped resource of highly experienced professionals, especially those who love the idea of ‘flexible work schedule’. Hiring staff on a part-time basis allows you to get the skills your company needs within the confines of your budget.

Offer them stocks

Stock options are a popular way of attracting, motivating and rewarding talented employees among startup companies. Having a share in the company, in form of stocks, are likely to make your workers more devoted to helping you reach your business goals and treat the company like their own. There are a variety of types of stock you can offer, depending on the type of your business. It is important to determine what your key purpose is when choosing the stock option for your employees. For instance, the so-called Phantom Stocks gives your employees shares in the company, of which the value increases as the company value grows. Another common stock plan is the Stock Appreciation Rights which is given to newer staff members and those in high-growth jobs wherein they receive an increase in stock price when the company performs financially well.

Defer compensation

Another effective strategy which is often unused by many small business owners is the compensation deferment plan. You may choose to pay interest for the deferred money or let your employees choose from a menu of investments. This is best suited for high-earning employees as it lets them stash away more money than allowed. However, this approach comes with a risk too. By agreeing to a compensation deferment plan, your employees are accepting an I.O.U from you. In the case of bankruptcy, for example, your deferred employees become unsecured creditors of your company who you are obliged to pay.

Add more points and incentives

While compensation and benefits are important, recognition and rewards program have been proven to be more instrumental in employee retention. Incentivizing your employees for their hard work is one way to keep them motivated, even if you can’t still afford to provide them good salaries. Create a draft scenario for your workers to accumulate points for certain work-related activities. Take note that recognition is different from rewards. The former is akin to employee motivation and it encourages job satisfaction, productivity, and engagement. An accumulated points reward system can be a hybrid program that both recognizes and rewards hard-working employees.

Focus on income generation

Lastly, you want to pour more efforts on generating revenues so you could produce enough money to hire more employees when necessary. Don’t rush on getting several employees. Focus on one or two who will play a key role in your business, and have diverse skills to perform various types of work. This way, you get to maximize work outcome without having to pay more people.

Getting people to work for you when you don’t have enough money and still not able to secure a personal loan or other financing options – is one of the dilemma many startup entrepreneurs have. This is going to be one of the most difficult phases of your startup journey. But it’s possible to find high-caliber employees and have them agree to what you can offer. There are several ways to compensate your workers, from employing interns and volunteers, to hiring part-time employees, offering stock options, creating a reward and recognition system, deferring compensation, and focusing on income generation.

The first few months (even years) of running your business is more like a one big roller coaster ride. It never gets easy. But in the end, you ultimately get better. Remember that paying employees is just one of the many challenges you will face in your startup journey. Keeping your focus on the big picture is the key to overcoming the hurdles. At the same time, you have to be creative and think outside the box. There is always a solution to every problem.

Lidia Staron is a content writer for Loanstart.com, specializing in personal finance and small business issues. She contributes articles about the role of finance in the strategic-planning and decision-making process.

Employee stock photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock