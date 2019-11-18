Amazon Prime Day is an annual event conducted by Amazon when the company gives huge discounts on nearly all its products. It also runs exclusive deals for these couple of days. Some of these deals are aggressively competitive and hence bring this day to the comparison of Black Friday.

This day is considered to be the biggest sales day in history and is even higher than Black Friday. Amazon Prime Day has only grown bigger since its inception. The sales started in the year of 2015 and have quadrupled since then.

The last Amazon Prime Day just went by, and things could not have been any better for retailers. Amazon Prime Day is a big opportunity for both consumers and retailers. It’s the perfect example of supply meeting the demand. The consumers are benefited by the huge discounts on products that they need.

While the sellers are also trying their luck to attract success on Amazon Prime Day. To mention a few:

Amazon Prime day is an excellent opportunity for sellers to boost their sales and subsequently, their revenue.

This also acts as an excellent opportunity to increase brand awareness of their small businesses.

It is a chance to sell a surplus of their inventory and also to drive their otherwise slow sales velocity.

Amazon Prime day acts a bonus when a seller is trying to launch a new product into the market.

The deadlines for most of the deals are over are Amazon Prime Day is over, sellers still have a lot to learn. Here are some tips that can practically help sellers make the most of the coming Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Make smart use of Amazon’s Creative content

There is a reason why Amazon has developed separate tools to help its sellers in promoting their brands. Any small business can build its brand and grab traffic if they are smart enough to develop a marketing strategy. Amazon’s branding ensures sellers come on board with their project managers who help in developing their CPC strategy. This development and hand-shaking works as a strategic layer between your business and Amazon. The branding features include Amazon Stores, Amazon A+ Content & Amazon Enhanced Brand Content.

Be vigilant about the bids you make

It’s evident for all the bids to only rise on the day of Amazon Prime sale. Ensure that your customers can see your products. Understand that your competition is targeting the same customers and most probably using the same tricks to attract them too. This also means that the bid prices will go up, and so will the number of clicks.

So how do you ensure as a seller that your bid is functional? The best way is to test the content you created before you start investing. It’s wiser to know which Ads work for you now and not be surprised on the day of the Amazon Prime Sales. This is the best way to know your highest click-throughs and conversion rates.

Cross-check the budget you have set for your business

It’s easy to plan a lot of strategies that you believe will work for your business. What is difficult is seeing if all these strategies fit within the budget you have. Budgets are infamous for running out sooner than enterprises want them to. There will always be crucial things that need to be prioritized while other things that could be ignored. A smart business owner is the one who stores up a quota of his/her budget for crucial things like money for running Campaign Ads. You will have to think of multiple things through, like that of additional costs and warehousing for your extra stock.

You can opt for financing options available for small businesses. This way, you can be ensured that you have some extra finance in the back of your pocket, that can be used if the need arises.

Be mentally prepared; for the bad and the worse

Be wise to attend to all your possible issues before the big day. Do not keep any last-minute preparation or concern that might hinder your flow on the Amazon Prime Day. Keep the day for sales completion, providing excellent service and attending to orders. Check priorly if all your products are discoverable and available for purchase.

Are you already running Ads on social media platforms? This can help you in gaining sales from your existing customers when they buy instantly from your amazon store. There are multiple groups on Social platforms that can teach you to do the same. Embrace Amazon; it also enables multiple groups that aim at helping small business owners. Check if all your team members are available if a backup is necessary. Inventory management is another aspect that needs attention and care before the big sale day.

Be prepared for 2020

Did you sell out on anything specific on the last Amazon prime day? If yes, make use of all these statistics and datasets and prepare accordingly for the coming Amazon Prime Day. You can make a waitlist for all the people who missed out on that specific product. Before deciding on the products, you want to sell, get in touch with people in your waitlist. Allow them to take the first dibs on those products; this is a great way to ensure customer satisfaction. You can make efficient use of your statistics to learn more about product specifics and customer demand.

Apart from all the above tips, there are still a million other things that need attention. Small businesses have to look at the minutest of details to be able to ensure optimum sales on Amazon prime Day.

Review your listing, all your product images and descriptions. Check if they are the same across multiple platforms; you don’t want to confuse your customer on the big day.

Check if you need a repricing strategy to compete with others in your niche.

Stock up on popular items so that you do not run out of them on the sale day.

Review your return and refund policies well before time.

There are multiple small businesses that are thriving on these marketing models. Amazon Prime Dya is an opportunity, equally rich, for both parties. You could be a florist or a bride about to get married, this is your opportunity. It just makes sure to bring, both the parties together on the same platform.

Amazon Prime Day stock photo by dennizn/Shutterstock