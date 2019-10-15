Planning to start your business? Or are you planning to move your headquarters to another city? Looking for an office sounds like a simple task, yet it’s often overlooked and underestimated. The first thing that should come to mind when choosing an office space is location. Unfortunately, people tend to ignore important and immediately settle for a subpar space with a cheap price.

The foundation of your company culture starts with a healthy work environment. Mistakes with choosing an office space can easily be made when one isn’t careful. In the long run, choosing the wrong location can not only deal damage to how your company operates, but it can be detrimental to the health and the wellbeing of your employees as well. With big decisions that will greatly affect your business, it’s important to always look at the bigger picture!

6 Things to Consider When Choosing an Office Location

It is not an exaggeration when people say that the location of your office is an important factor in the success of your business. When it comes to choosing the location of your office, you need to carefully assess and work around the needs of your company and employees. Here are the things you need to consider when choosing an office space.

1. Employee Demographics

If you’re planning to move to another location, it’s best to examine the demographics of your current employees. If most of your employees live in Location A, consider moving to a nearby area. Not only does an office close to home decrease time allotted for travel, it can also help them conserve their energy. They are more well-rested and can avoid being tardy! It’s as if they never left home.

2. Accessibility

Is the office space easily accessible via public transportation? Are there parking spaces readily available? If going to the office is a challenge, you can expect that your employees’ energy on a day to day basis will drain out before they even get to work.

Choosing an easily accessible location is not only useful to your employees, it is also useful for your current and/or prospective partners and clients. A convenient location will result into smoother interactions and optimal results.

3. Proper Spacing and Design

It’s easy to get lost in how good the office space looks. But even if the walls of your office are made of diamonds and if your floor is made of crystal, what’s the point if the potential of your space is not maximized? Is the prospective area big enough to designate areas for work, storage, and employee interactions?

While it’s good to keep common and individual spaces fun by adding flashy lights, wacky furniture or whatever quirky décor you choose, always remember that you must make the function and utility of your spaces your number one priority. Your employees spend 8 to 10 hours of their day in the office, so it should be conducive and pleasant for everyone to avoid sick building syndrome.

4. Set a budget and religiously stick to it

When choosing a space, take into consideration the size of your company and the supplies you need. When negotiating, think of your current situation and picture a realistic future for your organization.

You may find yourself overspending on a place that is too big or you may immediately run out of space as your company starts to grow and expand. Imagine all the money you spend on rent when you can allocate it on other expenses for operations and marketing. Remember: Excellent leaders are always two steps ahead!

5. Surrounding areas

What are the surrounding establishments? Is it safe? Are there any places where your employees can dine? Do you have any competitors nearby? Is it close to where your clients, partners, and suppliers are?

As mentioned previously, a convenient location will result in smoother interactions. Establishing your company in a location with nearby establishments may eventually attract others to your business. Something as simple as the restaurants near the office can even attract possible employees to consider applying to your company. When choosing your office space, neighbors do matter.

6. Cleanliness of the area

Working in a city can be challenging. Being exposed to pollution and congestion daily can be consequential in the long run. Suburban living proves to have both physical and mental benefits. A simple factor such as being surrounded by trees can affect the oxygen quality of the area. Breathing pollution-free air does not only help you maintain your respiratory health; it can also help you calm down and relax when stress gets the best of you.

A green environment is an ideal environment. Prioritizing your company’s health is the biggest investment you can make. Being surrounded by nature can definitely help you maximize and maintain your company’s productivity and well-being.

An Excellent Company Starts with a Healthy Work Environment

Choosing an excellent office location is a good start to make sure that all your company’s needs are met. Satisfying basic requirements such as space, utilities, and cleanliness will make it easier for you to manage your employees and focus on growing your business. For a more detailed guide to help you manage your workplace, here are some office management tips to help you out!

Oscar Florea is a content contributor for Avida’s lifestyle blog Pursuit of Passion. He is an engineer by profession but a multipotentialite by destiny. Just like a normal dude in a basketball-crazy country, one of his passions is shooting hoops. Grant Hill is the older brother he never had.

Office location stock photo by A_stockphoto/Shutterstock