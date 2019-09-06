In this article, we will look at 7 companies that are winning at social media recruitment.

By Kelly Barcelos

The recruitment process has changed constantly over the years. From newspapers to online job sites, companies have tried every possible platform to reach out to job seekers. Social media is the latest platform that companies have leveraged to attract talent. In fact, companies are using social media for a strong employer brand development.

1. Dell

Dell engages its current employees to highlight its community culture. Every single day they post company photos, employee quotes or commonly asked questions on their Facebook page. This activity shows the value that Dell places on its employees. It improves user engagement and helps attract the right kind of talent.

2. Marriott

Marriott’s career page has about 1.2 million likes. They post engaging content twice a day which covers a broad range of topics. For instance, they highlight the accomplishments of individual workers, events across Marriott hotels and snippets of company culture.

It even encourages employees to answer different questions posted on the company’s profile. They have career chats where the employees give advice to interested candidates on how to apply and get accepted in the company and hospitality industry in general.

3. Sodexo

Sodexo uses the social media platform to attract and land new talent. They have integrated Twitter and Facebook pages that persuade the candidates to download the company’s career app. It uses this mobile app to expand its hiring network and get to talent before the competitors do.

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell focuses on highlighting their employees, their achievements and contributions on the social media pages. Employees post selfies, dressed in their uniforms, and share how a regular work day is like. This gives the applicants an opportunity to learn about Taco Bell’s work culture.

Employee profiles are posted on several platforms. This company uses unconventional social media platforms like Pinterest to share their career postings.

5. UPS

UPS is proud of its culture of diverse hiring. They highlight this diversity on multiple social media platforms through campaigns that focus on its diverse workforce. They use targeted campaigns to target a particular type of employees and wide net hiring strategies that invite a large group of candidates to apply.

UPS has a high volume of hiring needs and by focusing on social recruiting, they have built a global source of hires to meet their talent acquisition goals. They use social media to highlight their brand differentiators and employment value proposition.

6. Salesforce

This company stands apart because they have some of the most active employees on different social media platforms. Salesforce shares employee content on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

For instance, on Twitter, the company shares its own content and actively retweets the content produced by its employees. The same can be observed on Instagram where the company ‘regrams’ the employees’ posts.

7. Home Depot

Home Depot addresses one of the main issues that almost every candidate faces – waiting to hear from the company about their application status. They use social media to actively communicate with their talent community and applicants. Home Depot also uploads posts from candidates, employees, and customers regarding application status or suggestions for policy changes. They actively respond to every question posted on the page.

In fact, the customers and candidates contribute quite actively to the page’s content. Home Depot posts surveys, reports of their local stores’ performances or first day experiences of new hires.

There are no signs of social media hiring slowing down. Spend time to come up with effective social hiring strategies to attract the right talent. Make sure you stand out from the crowd and send the right branding message.

Kelly Barcelos is a progressive digital marketing manager for Jobsoid – Applicant Tracking System. She is responsible for leading the content and social media teams at work. Her expertise and experience in the field of HR enables her to create value-driven content for her readers – both on Jobsoid’s blog and other guest blogs where she publishes content regularly.

Social media stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock