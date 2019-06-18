By Amol Waghmare

It’s a fact. No single business can earn equal profits 365 days a year.

There will always be a time when your sales are at their lowest, irrespective of what you sell.

Of course, off-season for a company varies on the nature of your business. However, just because your business is facing an off-season, it doesn’t mean you should stop all your marketing efforts and wait out the slow time.

In fact, if utilized correctly, the off-season is a great time to out-perform your competition.

Wanna find out how? Here are 7 highly actionable digital marketing strategies for off-season you can apply to your business.

Tip: Before applying the strategies mentioned below, you must understand your business cycle. You must know when your business is at its peak and when it isn’t.

With that being said, let’s get started.

1: Don’t Stop Posting Quality Content

Perhaps the biggest mistake businesses commit is not posting any content on their websites and social media during the off-season.

No blogs, no social posts, not even a simple “hi” to customers.

Companies often don’t realize that off-season is a perfect time to create the best content possible.

Why?

During the off-season, you can take your time creating quality content with. This will bring the best content you never knew you could write.

Secondly, it’s time to experiment on different ideas while creating content. it’s okay if you make a few mistakes in your content strategy during the off-season.

However, you should keep a close eye on how customers react to that content. You’ll know which content works and which doesn’t.

The key here is to keep customers engaged on your website and social platforms throughout the year. Remember, out of sight is out of mind.

2: Revaluate Your Previous Marketing Strategy

The off-season is the perfect time to take a look back at your marketing strategy during peak times.

Ask yourself these questions?

Which marketing strategies worked for you and which didn’t?

Which strategies worked for your competitors last season?

Which marketing strategies are trending this season?

Answering these questions will give you valuable insights for your campaigns this season.

Off-season gives you a room to breathe and contemplate on your previous marketing efforts to make better decisions in the future. Think of it like sharpening your axe before cutting a tree. It will not only help you figure out the most effective strategy, but also will keep you two steps ahead of your competitors.

Keep an eye on which strategies are trending in your business environment, like Facebook campaigns, Instagram stories, trending keywords, etc. This will prepare you for an aggressive marketing strategy that will sell your products and services like hot cake.

Additionally, it is also important to abandon digital marketing strategies which didn’t work for you in the past. If it didn’t work for you back then, it won’t work for you now.

3: Offers and Discounts

Want to get rid of excess products in your warehouse which you couldn’t sell during the season? Sell them with reasonable discounts and offers.

Keep in mind that your product should still bring “Profit” to your business rather than punching a hole in your budget.

If you’re in the service industry, lucky you. You don’t have to keep a stock of perishable goods in your warehouse. All you have to do is to provide your expertise at the right price.

How can you achieve this with digital marketing?

For your paid promotional campaigns, keep your budget relatively low and target an extremely focused consumer base. Focus more on upselling your products to your loyal customers rather than attracting new ones.

One should also keep in mind that millennials are vastly different than baby boomers when it comes to Buying habits. One should understand who they’re targeting and plan the offers accordingly.

Ultimately, It all boils down to understanding your customers and tailoring your offers for them. Write down a fictional image of your typical customer, their attributes, motivations, and spending habits. Design your offer plans around it and you’ll do great.

4: Experiment with Social Media

Imagine this.

You have figured out a social media strategy that might boost the engagement on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms. However, Your current strategy is doing just fine to attract customer engagement and you can’t risk jeopardizing your whole campaign by changing it abruptly.

You can apply those strategies during the off-season to see whether you were right or not.

Trying new social media strategies during the off-season will give you a genuine response from your followers as they are putting extra efforts to interact with you.

If it is a positive one, keep doing that. If there are no engagements, move on to the next one.

Also, it will significantly reduce the cost to your social media campaigns as you should focus more on generating organic traffic rather than paying for it.

If you fail miserably with your social media campaign, it’s okay since very few people will see your post anyways. So a few oopsies during the off-season are better than making huge blunders in your peak times.

Bonus: Measure the success of your social media campaign on the number of comments rather than likes and shares. People take extra efforts to comment on your post, which is a positive signal to social media platforms.

5: Connect Locally

Off-season period is all about connecting with your customers and surroundings rather than just keep selling your products.

Take a break from hard selling and try to connect with your external environment.

Find out similar businesses in your neighborhood, form a community of entrepreneurs who will help each other to grow. Do some charity works on the company’s behalf and post it on social media. Conduct seminars in your local auditorium and share your expertise.

Connect with your customer and surroundings as a person rather than a business entity.

The main goal here is to spread the positive and community-driven image of your brand in the minds of your customers. Besides, you’ll feel pretty great too.

6: Share your experience

Don’t be boring.

Don’t be a company who only thinks about selling and earning as much profit as possible. Nobody likes it.

In fact, customers love when companies share their day-to-day activities, small tips on their domains and other good stuff.

Have your business won any awards? Have your business conducted any social campaign? Have something interesting to share with your audience? Then do it.

The objective here is to connect personally with your audience. This will in-turn bring regular engagement and eventually huge sales during your peak time.

Bottom line: Use off-season for keeping customers connected with you.

Even if they don’t purchase your product right now, they will definitely purchase from you in the future.

7: Expand in your niche

It is foolish trying to sell ice-cream in cold winters. How about conducting a workshop on making ice-cream instead?

There are thousands of ways you can expand in your niche business. All you need is an in-depth understanding of your business niche and come up with ways to expand your business. It is an effective strategy to make that quick money when your core product isn’t selling as much.

If your products are highly seasonal, think about non-seasonal alternatives in your niche

For instance, gyms are filled during the first few months of the year. Start counseling people on diet to keep a steady income in your off-season.

When it comes to business, always keep a plan B, plan C, and plan D ready for steady cash flow and to face uncertainties.

Conclusion

Off-season marketing can be a key difference between you and your competitors.

You will keep your customers engaged with your digital marketing strategies while your competitors wait out during the off-season.

Focus on building an effective rapport with your customers rather than just trying to push your products during the off-season. You have your peak seasons to sell your products aggressively.

Digital marketing allows you to communicate with the world 24/7 without a physical store. Effective use of digital marketing strategy will let your customers stick to you like a super glue, which is crucial during an off-season.

Amol Waghmare is a digital marketer by profession but an avid blogger by heart. Currently working as a content writer at ATop Digital, he loves to share his experience with others so that they can make better strategic decisions in their digital marketing efforts. @ATopDigital

Off-season stock photo by Ksu Shachmeister/Shutterstock