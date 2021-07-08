Being an entrepreneur means that you have an enormous set of responsibilities to undertake and putting your best foot forward is the only way to achieve the desired business goals. Once an entrepreneur reaches the topmost level, it becomes crucial for him to maintain his productivity levels to maintain the enterprise standards and reputation. For an entrepreneur to always stay on top of his game, it is necessary to strategize a work plan in the interest of the developmental targets. Several people consider hard work as the most authentic way to go about, while many others consider smart work as the newest essential work pattern to achieve tightly scheduled targets. However, everyone has their own definition of what ‘hard work and ‘smart work means.

Let’s have a look at a few universal factors for being a productive entrepreneur

Plan a strategy: Poor execution of a business plan can lead to a risk of failure for enterprises. When planning an expansion, it is important to chalk out a strategic plan that helps you visualize a realistic picture of your product or service. The outline enables the decision-makers to perform a risk analysis, define the purpose of the plan with set durations and targeted outcomes. The general plot also helps to answer questions like ‘what is the current status of the business, ‘where do you want to take it and ‘what do you need to get there. Optimize your priorities: Staying organized is challenging for most entrepreneurs as they are pulled in numerous directions. Thus, time management becomes crucial to optimize priorities and maintain target deadlines. Entrepreneurs need to always maintain a clear vision of the agenda and ensure a systematic circulation of tasks.

De-prioritising, although seems like a negative term, adds a positive value to the agenda as it enables the entrepreneur to sort tasks that require urgent action from those that can be done later without causing a considerable lag time. This enables the workforce to complete tasks within deadlines without having to compromise on their quality.

Try the Pomodoro Technique : Pomodoro Technique is a proven effective time management method that helps you utilize time better to attain objectives without procrastination or saturation. It is a multi-step technique as follows:

Pick one project or task you want to focus on.

Set a timer for 25-30 minutes, and get to work.

When the buzzer sounds, take a two-to-three-minute break.

Repeat.

After four sessions, take a longer break.

This technique helps you get your work done systematically in organized time frames without feeling overwhelmed.

Identify Competitive Advantages: Entrepreneurs are always required to keep a close eye on competitors and constantly identify the advantages that their business offers in comparison to the competitors. There are several facets to analyze competitive advantages such as product pricing, versatility, branding and popularity, user-friendly design, future-proofing and planning constant innovations and upgrades.

Manage your workforce: Workforce management is one of the most important factors in the overall productivity of an enterprise. Since an entrepreneur’s hands are always full, managing employees and every assigned task on an individual level becomes strenuous. They might consider hiring experts like CROs and CMOs to fulfill the business’ needs. Implementation of smart tools to manage the workforce goes a long way in tracking employee performance on the department level, as well as putting the right set of human resources to use for target achievement.



An entrepreneur can take the aid of smart working practices such as deletion and team handling, with periodic team meetings to discuss the overall plan, progress and challenges. Embrace Tools for Smart work: Ultimately, every new-age b business on technological foundation and selection of the right set of tools & software for the business determines its immediate goals and long-term success.



It is in the best interest of the enterprise to automate as many manual processes as possible to relieve its workforce of operational burden, this leads to better time management and increased productivity of the employees as well as the business as a whole. Several SaaS providers enable automated software service via the internet which can enhance the enterprise’s operational efficiency. Un-plug: Entrepreneurs are burdened by a million tasks and responsibilities, all of which appear to be urgent. To avoid burn-out, it is important to take frequent breaks, setting time apart for recreational activities and unplug yourself periodically. You may feel the need to be necessary “on” at all times and regulate every little aspect of your enterprise, but this only leads to an overwhelmed state of saturation, which is the worst enemy of productivity.

Set up an LLC or Corporation to protect your business: Most entrepreneurs are encouraged to create an LLC for their businesses, although every business is different

So they can start small and focus on simple programs, or can hire a large team and develop more complex programs. This provides some flexibility depending on your starting budget.

Each business owner should consider the following factors when deciding whether an LLC is a right choice:

Risk level

Potential profits

Reliability and consumer confidence

For such purposes, you can use these best llc services .

In a fast-paced world where new enterprises are born daily, it is challenging for entrepreneurs to maintain top positions. With an increasingly competitive market to tackle, entrepreneurs often feel that hard work is not enough. Smart work is required to develop competitive strategies and faster innovation to stay ahead of the game. But who says that hard work and smart work cannot mutually exist? Working smart may be essential in the business world but that is only half of the equation. To reach and maintain the top position in your field an equal balance of hard work and smart work is required along with the aid of adequate technological backup.

Shambhavi Awate is a Senior Content Writer at Scalefusion with prior experience in commercial writing, creative planning, product cataloging, and content strategizing. She is a “Biotechnologist turned writer” and believes that the inception of great ideas happens over coffee.

Entrepreneur stock image by Ake Studio/Shutterstock