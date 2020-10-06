A few years ago, when we needed to develop the initial prototype of one of our web projects, we had to spend hours and hours in front of Photoshop.

We would generate captures or images of what our project would be, or we would make small paper models on the go.

Over time, mockups that allowed us to work with more precision, efficiency and speed came out.

A mockup is a kind of provisional design. It allows us to have a quick overview of how the content of our project will be organized, without going into too much detail.

Nowadays there are many tools and software to create a product mockup and make our work easier. These are some of the best ones:

Moqups

This tool is one of the most popular ones. It is also considered a web application and it does not require download or installation.

When opening the app, the user is immediately in the working environment and can get to work. It has a simple menu, a clear structure and an editor with the “drag and drop” function that will allow you to quickly familiarize yourself with the program.

It is a fast and effective option for creating mockups online. With this tool, you can also manage several pages in parallel and link them together.

Its only drawback is that the free version will not allow you to export the created sketches and you can not save the mockups in PDF or JPG format.

Mockingbird

Mockingbird is an application that does not require local installation. It is an ideal program that can also be used by less experienced users to create mockups.

This tool offers a selection of 90 different modules and components, but without a doubt, the most striking thing about Mockingbird is its simple structure and the possibility of making a logical categorization, as well as offering a practical search function.

Mockingbird is available in a free version, although like Moqups, there are many functions such as saving and exporting, which are only present in the paid version.

MockFlow

This software is ideal for creating prototypes in a matter of minutes. Mockflow allows you to create a mockup effortlessly by placing pre-configured elements and icons, so you only have to drag and drop.

It helps with teamwork, it allows you to create functional websites and to plan user interfaces with annotations and interactive elements.

By downloading the application for Windows or Mac or from the browser, MockFlow can be used to prototype web pages, or any product that can be expressed in the form of an explanatory diagram.

InVision

It is a platform you can work in an online version and is perfect for the design and creation of mockups, among other functions.

It allows you to create animated prototypes or diagrams and has a minimalist design. In addition, you will have the ability to interact with other design tools such as Photoshop or Sketch.

InVision makes it easy for you to design, present and share your prototypes in real time, remotely or physically.

Adobe XD

Whenever we talk about design and Adobe, we know that they are two names that have been linked for decades. Adobe, despite having many options online, continues to launch new products to catch up.

And Adobe XD is an example, an application specialized in the design of prototypes of websites, mobile applications, interactive screens, etc.

Adobe XD has a free version but it also has a paid version by subscription. This tool allows you to work with other Adobe applications such as After Effects, Illustrator or Photoshop.