Entrepreneurs are often burning the candle at both ends. People who work focus all their energy on growing a company often have a crazy schedule. Follow these tips for better sleep when you have an overloaded or irregular schedule.

Avoid Evening Caffeine and Alcohol

If you have a list of things to do, and the evening hours are already upon you, avoid caffeine. Consuming an energy drink, soda, coffee or black or green tea will make it hard for you to fall asleep. It takes your body about 14 hours to metabolize caffeine, so drinking it in the afternoon or evening is a sure way to have a sleepless night.

Avoid a late-night drink, too. More than one or two drinks per day could disrupt your sleep. Drink ice water or water spritzed with lemon or lime juice instead before turning in for the night.

Do Not Stay Up All Night

While all-nighters are synonymous with college, they are a bad idea for students and business owners alike. When you’re sleep deprived, you don’t think clearly. You’ll make mistakes and errors. You’ll have to spend more time fixing those mistakes, and you’ll be exhausted.

Stop working at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Give yourself seven hours to sleep. If you need to be up at 6:00 am to get ready for work, stop all work-related activities by 10:30 pm. This gives you half an hour to unwind, do your hygiene activities and prepare for bed.

Get Some Exercise

Fitting exercise into an already-busy schedule can be hard. It’s important to make it a priority, because moderate-intensity exercise helps you sleep better at night. If possible, aim for 30 minutes per day, most or all days of the week. You can break this up into three 10-minute sessions if you don’t have a solid half hour. Avoid exercising within two hours of your bedtime.

Create a Bedtime Routine

Parents often create a bedtime routine for little kids. Grown-ups can also benefit from a bedtime routine. Yours might be meditating for five minutes, writing in your journal and brushing your teeth. Be consistent. When you have a consistent bedtime routine, it signals to your brain to wind down and prepare for sleeping.

Engage in Self-Care

You probably spend most of your day serving others, working or helping people. Be sure to carve out some time for yourself. Even 10 minutes of listening to music, knitting or playing with your dog can help you relax and have a better night’s sleep.

Create a Peaceful Bedroom

Get the clutter out of your bedroom. Create a space that is visually calm and appealing. Choose a calming color for your walls and linens. Get the television or computer out of your bedroom. Avoid doing work, your taxes or anything else frustrating in your bedroom. Reserve your bedroom for pleasurable and relaxing activities.

Tune Out Noise and Lights

If there’s a bright light outside your bedroom, invest in some blackout curtains. These heavy drapes block out the light. A sleep mask might also help. If you live on a noisy street or have loud roommates or a sleep partner who snores, invest in some quality foam earplugs or a white noise machine.

Matt Shealy is the President of ChamberofCommerce.com. Chamber specializes in helping small businesses grow their business on the web while facilitating the connectivity between local businesses and more than 7,000 Chambers of Commerce worldwide.

Man in bed stock photo by Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock