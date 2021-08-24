Have you ever wondered why some companies create viral, instantly relatable products while others struggle to find an audience?

As consumers, we explain this phenomenon through emotional language. We “relate to” and “instantly click” with a desirable product while another leaves no trace in our memory. It’s like comparing the color magenta to the color grey.

Yet in the business world, emotions become formulas. And when it comes to injecting “color” into your own company and giving it unmistakable individuality, nothing does this better than brand archetypes or, as the Greek word is defined, “original patterns”.

Here’s how to understand and implement brand archetypes in your business and how they can transform your company for years to come.

What are brand archetypes?

In 1919, renowned psychoanalyst Carl Jung penned his groundbreaking concept of the “12 Archetypes”. Jung’s 12 archetypes are part of his famous thesis of the ‘collective unconscious’ — humanity’s primal, subconscious images, symbols, and patterns that influence individual and collective behavior. It’s these patterns that Jung classified into twelve characters or “archetypes”: Sage, Innocent, Magician, Explorer, Hero, Rebel, Lover, Ruler, Creator, Caregiver, Jester, and Everyman.

80 years later, noting how the human psyche is structured around patterns, marketers Margaret Mark and Carol S. Pearson took Jung’s archetypes to the business arena in their bestseller: The Hero and the Outlaw: Building Extraordinary Brands Through The Power of Archetypes.

To understand how archetypes work, remember the last movie you watched and go back to the list of 12 archetypes. You’ll find a match for every character. What’s less evident is that the same mentality applies to business. Consumers look for “Heros”, “Magicians”, “Lovers”, etc. not just in movies, but in products and services, all the time.

Archetypes influence the entire business model

All viral businesses are built on archetypes. Think of the emotions, symbols, and patterns behind brands like Apple, Nike, Coca-Cola, that make them instantly recognizable. What we see as emotion, the brand sees as a pattern — an archetype.

The range of archetypes allows them to be applied to businesses of all sizes and in all industries — whether you’re a tech startup or a niche lifestyle business on the rise. No company is too small or large, young or old to apply one of the 12 archetypes to its business model. Even freelancers need to define their brand archetype to ‘match up’ with their audience and stay competitive in today’s market.

How archetypes influence a company at different levels:

UX and design — The design and user experience (UX) of a product or service are extremely dependent on the selected brand archetype. Two products in the same industry will look, feel, and relate to people on completely different levels if their archetype is different. As an example, take a look at IBM and Apple. IBM is an example of the “Ruler” archetype. Its values are clearly based on control and stability. Apple, on the other hand, is the epitome of the “Creator” archetype sparking innovation and creativity. These values are clearly reflected in the design, UX, and UI of both products.

PR/Marketing — Since archetypes embody emotions and symbols, they’re the perfect marketing tool. The body and design of your email newsletters, website, and social media should all be based on the psychological “portrait” of your brand’s archetype. For example, a business with the “Everyman” archetype (down-to-earth, simple, made for everyone [e.g. Target]) should project a different communications style from a business with the “Hero” archetype (overcoming challenges, helping others win the battle [e.g. Adidas]).

HR – Clearly defined brand archetypes guide both sides of the hiring process. Candidates get a clear picture of what your business stands for, and the company attracts “keepers” who share your vision, not just your money — which is priceless for a startup. For example, if you’re the “Caregiver” archetype, your spotlight is on candidates whose primary soft skills are compassion and empathy while “Explorers” would focus on bold, initiative-driven candidates.

How to define your brand archetype

Brand archetypes do not create business values. They reflect who you are at the core and attract similar people. They also structure the founder’s, team’s, and product’s intrinsic values so you can apply the lessons to your entire business model. Although this can be done at any point in the business process, the startup stage is the easiest and most intuitive time.

Here’s how to get started with defining your brand archetype:

Pen down a “values” questionnaire — Write down a list of questions that help define your business and team values. You will use these in the next steps to talk to your team and for solopreneurs, address your own values. Sample questions: Your strongest values in personal life; top values in your profession; what you prize most in your current team and company; how is our company different from others; what kinds of people are valued in this company; what values clash with ours and are an absolute no-no; What sorts of clients are definitely not our TA?

Define a leadership focus group and gather 1-1 feedback — Get feedback from the people whose vision is the engine behind your company: founder(s), CEO, heads of departments. Have personal conversations with the focus group to understand how they see the company in the future. If you’re the founder, analyze what’s special about your vision and what makes you different from everyone else.

Send a questionnaire to colleagues –After personal conversations with the focus group, ask everyone on your team to participate in an email questionnaire. Don’t offer multiple-choice answers unless you have a very large team.

Analyze the received information for patterns — Organize all the feedback and analyze it based on emotional and language patterns that come up most frequently.

Consult the 12 brand archetypes . Based on your research, determine one major brand archetype that will represent your company “portrait” and two secondary archetypes (optional). For optimal results, have the process curated by someone skilled in brand archetypes (e.g. business coach or marketing professional).

Is there such a thing as a viral archetype?

When the archetype of the company matches the archetype of the target audience, special “chemistry” occurs. It’s this perfect match that we see in viral startups and brands, leaving entrepreneurs with a burning question: is there such a thing as a “viral” archetype? And if so, should your brand archetype be artificially tailored to your target audience?

The invariable answer is no. That’s because archetypes aren’t just magnets for the right people. They also ward off the wrong ones. When you define a unique brand archetype, you automatically filter out customers, team members, and even investors that don’t fit your business mission. If you pretend to be someone you’re not for the sake of a momentary trend, the business will encounter nothing but losses in the long term.

There’s no such thing as a single “viral” archetype because only a harmonious match between a business and its archetype creates viral energy. Define, organize, and implement this knowledge across all departments, and your business has all the chances of becoming viral.

Olga Cherepanova is HR Manager at MightyCall, an award-winning VoIP provider serving businesses in the USA and Canada. She is also a certified ICTA coach and Jungian psychologist with extensive experience in helping business owners and companies define and develop their resources for transformative growth.