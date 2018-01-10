Company newsletters are a great way to educate and engage. Use these tips to draft the perfect newsletter that your stakeholders will love to read.

By Nisha Prakash

Company newsletters are brilliant ways to engage your stakeholders. Research has shown that email subscribers share content on social media 3x more often than visitors from other sources. This content could be anything from product promotions to snapshots of year-end financial reports.

But, it is through employees that company newsletters generate the biggest benefits. A company newsletter is an integral component of an organization’s employee advocacy platform. Not only do newsletters serve as intra-company communication systems, but they also act as sources for employee engagement and brand marketing.

Draft compelling newsletters within minutes

Research has shown that employee advocacy has a social media reach that is 561% higher than any other channel of communication used by the brand officially. But, in order to leverage employee advocacy, companies need to first draft engaging and compelling newsletters.

Here are 10 tips to help you draft a company newsletter that your stakeholders will want to read:

1. Write engaging subject lines

The only reason anyone clicks open an email is because they found the subject line intriguing. When creating a power-packed subject line remember to:

Keep it short, simple and honest

Use a catchy keyword related to the message

Implement incentivized language (Ex: Try this today!, Free trial!)

Examples of good subject lines are: “And here are the winners for the year-end 2017 hotdog eating competition” or “5 ways to schedule your work with ease”.

2. Choose relevant images

Studies have shown that content accompanied by an image not only influences readers to read the content completely, but it helps them retain about 65% of the information accurately for up to three days later.

So when drafting your newsletter, include images that speak about the write-up. This will help get the message across in half the time.

3. Tone it to the reader

When choosing a tone for your newsletter, keep your employee-demographics in mind. Remember that the newsletter goes to employees at every level in the company (and not just the top management). So, there’s no need to be too formal. Keep the tone:

Conversational

To-the-point

Professional

4. Don’t overlook the design

Design is all about font, alignment and color-combinations. A well-designed email template makes reading a pleasant experience. Here are some things to remember when designing your newsletter:

Use contrasting colors such as gold and black or orange and brown for better effects.

Center-align images/shapes to draw attention to them

Use fonts like Didot and Bodoni for headers and titles, as they look really professional

5. Give away the take-away’s

Remember that not everyone has the time to go through the newsletter word-for-word. When writing, use bullet points to highlight key inputs. Use arrows, word formatting and images to emphasize key take-away’s.

In short, give away the punch line right at the start.

6. Incorporate subtle publicity

Although newsletters are a great way to market your company’s new ventures, it’s important not to overdo the promotion. When talking about the company, use relevant facts and figures.

For example, write “when tested, our software showed 30% greater efficiency in resource utilization compared to pre-testing”; instead of saying “the software we have developed is the best in the industry and can help completely eliminate resource usage inefficiencies”.

The former sounds believable, the latter fluff.

7. Keep it original

No one likes reading re-hashed content. When writing the newsletter, avoid stale news and reference the latest office events.

You can write about specific employee’s/teams’ contribution to the organization. You can also use your own employees as examples and talk of intra-company studies/research that you may have conducted.

Your employees will be more interested in learning what their own corporate fraternity has to say than the opinion of a third-party writer.

8. Embed videos where relevant

Research has shown that using the word ‘video’ in your email subject line boosts CTRs by 65% and open rates by 19%.

Just like pictures, videos make newsletter more interesting and reader-friendly. They are also a great way of communicating information to employees who may not understand formulae, figures and jargon.

9. Gamification helps

From simple employee polls to simulations of on-site behaviors, there is a plethora of options available for companies that want to use gamification to engage their employees.

If for example, you’re sending a newsletter entitled ‘Training on Women’s Safety’, include a relevant game or a survey in the newsletter, which employees can actually take part in.

10. Always include a CTA

A CTA is a highly welcoming way to initiate action from an employee. Say you’ve sent a newsletter informing your employees about your new ‘Employee Discount Program’. Your CTA could be ‘To avail your special employee discounts, call us /mail us on…” This will improve your readership and engagement immediately.

Company newsletters are extremely powerful weapons in a company’s marketing arsenal. By using the above tips, you can ensure that your employee-oriented email marketing campaign has the desired result.

Nisha Prakash is a blogger specializing in social media marketing and content management. She is an avid runner and a bibliophile. You can contact her on Twitter @nisha92prakash