By Hannah Whittenly

There are tons of gizmos and gadgets that are being marketed to fitness buffs. Some are more of a flash in the pan than successful long-term. Here are some of the things to consider when designing a fitness product that will actually be used.

Assess the Needs

Examine the needs of your end user. This will dictate the direction of your design process. You want something that’s unique, but will still provide some benefit to those interested in fitness. You may want to consult with someone who has a lot of experience in the industry. Look at the tools that exist on the marketplace if you need a little bit of inspiration. Some of these things may be able to be adapted into something that is new and unique.

Create a Working Prototype

A working prototype will be an essential part of the process. You want as many people as possible to be able to try out your design. This will enable you to tailor the needs of the product in the most specific manner possible. You can also observe any flaws in your design this way. Designing something that’s new to the marketplace is a time consuming process. Following the steps is essential so that you can create the best product possible. You don’t want to waste money producing something that won’t be used.

Gather Feedback

Have people give you feedback in regards to your design efforts. Don’t just focus on getting feedback from the fitness community. Look into ways that you can get feedback from others that are related on the periphery. This will give you a better idea about how your product will be received on a wider scale. If done appropriately, you may find that others purchase your product. Marketing will be another important component to your success. You may want to offer a discounted rate to gyms and other fitness organizations.

Go Full-Scale

Selecting a manufacturer is another important part once you’ve completed the design aspect. According to marsint.com, the right manufacturer can make all of the difference when it comes to your product launch. You want your product to be considered one that is high quality. One thing you can do is find a company that uses electrical engineering for product design. This will ensure that your product will meet the highest standards when it comes to fitness buffs everywhere.

So many products enter the marketplace each year that are unsuccessful. Stack the deck in your favor so that you can set the trend in workout equipment.

Hannah Whittenly is a freelance writer and mother of two from Sacramento, CA. She enjoys kayaking and reading books by the lake.

Fitness products stock photo by Mariiaa/Shutterstock