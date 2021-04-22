Are you among those who use “website design” and “website development” interchangeably? Here’s what you should know about web design and web development to distinguish them.

The two terms of “website design” and “website development” are being used interchangeably by many people. When using these terms, we usually refer to web companies that build and create websites.

The truth is that these two terms are basically different aspects of a process for building websites. It’s important to know the differences between these two terms before hiring a freelancer or company to do it for you.

Put simply, website design has a more marketing focus, while website development is about the programming of the website.

Let’s elaborate on how we distinct website design and development.

Website Design

Website design is the process of considering the expected objectives of a website, taking care of the website information architecture (IA), and implementing the design process.

A website designer is the first person providing the idea and wireframe of the whole website.

A web designer’s role in creating a website is usually underrated, but they have a crucial role on a website’s user interaction and usability.

What Should a Web Designer Know?

Web designers use tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Framer, and Sketch to design the visual elements of a website and its layout.

Web designers should have skills in logo design, graphic design.

They should also know about color theory and font formats and how to fit them for the purpose of each website.

They should be familiar with search engine optimization (SEO) and how to design so that search engines rank the website higher.

They should know the market trends of web design and update the website layout accordingly.

Website Development

Website development is the process of bringing web design to life by programming. There are two main types of web developers; front-end developers and back-end developers.

The front-end developers take the role of web designer in the website building process. The reason is that they create the interface and anything we see and interact with on a website.

The back-end developers, on the other hand, take care of the coding of websites for their dynamic nature. They deal with the databases that store and extract data on a dynamic website.

The full-stack developers are those who have knowledge of both ends; front-end and back-end development. Usually, SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) hire full-stack developers to manage their costs. While large organizations dedicate different teams to the front and back-end development of their websites.

What Should a Front-End Web Developer Know?

Front-end web developers use these three tools: HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

A front-end developer is responsible for creating the UI that is designed by a web designer. Headings, titles, images, typographies, buttons, and fonts are all are brought to life in a website by a front-end developer.

What Should a Back-End Web Developer Know?

A back-end developer should have an in-depth knowledge of at least one programming language such as Java, SQL, Python, PHP, C++, C#, etc.

They should be familiar with databases, servers, and APIs.

Summary

Web designers are responsible for anything users see and how they feel while interacting with a website.

Web designers should design a website with a rich user interface.

Creating an interface that loads fast on the end-user browser is the responsibility of a front-end developer.

The logic and database of a website are dealt with by a back-end developer.

The front-end and the back-end developers should be able to have well and clear communication with each other.

Web developers should implement the model provided by web designers.

Ayla Anderson is an avid reader and an enthusiastic blogger who writes articles on home improvement, business, Family and beauty. She is also an MBA student who spends much of her time giving advice to newly small businesses on how to grow their businesses. You can follow me on Twitter.

Web stock photo by Berj/Shutterstock