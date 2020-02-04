Email is an efficient and cost-effective channel for business communication. If you’re a business owner, check out these email management best practices.

The first email was sent in 1971 and since then it has been an important aspect of business practices.

There are plenty of great reasons that emailing is an efficient and cost-effective tool especially when it comes to communication within your business and to your customers.

You should ask yourself if you’re managing your email in the most optimal way to save time and money. If not, then there are quite a few things you can do to make your email management more efficient.

Don’t Let Email Overrun Your Life

Are you the type of person who finds themselves checking their email only a few minutes after you just checked it? For some business owners, checking your email every so often and responding to each email seems like the most important thing to do, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Instead, choose a time where you will respond to emails during the day whether it is right in the morning or even later in the day. Make sure you’re prioritizing the most important emails and getting those out of the way first.

Of course, checking your email several times a day could still be necessary especially if you get time-sensitive emails, but you don’t always need to respond to each email right away. Setting aside time to reply is one of the best email management practices so you don’t like it overrun your life and time. If you don’t get to every single email in a day, then you can also finish responding the next day.

Declutter Your Inbox

Another great email practice that you should be using is decluttering your inbox every so often. Sometimes emails can get bogged down with lots of old emails that you won’t need to reference for a while.

As a business owner, you may feel like you need to save each and every communication for future reference, but there is a much better way than just keeping them all in your inbox. With Proofpoint, you can archive your emails and keep them in a separate database that is searchable.

When you archive your emails you make it so your inbox is decluttered and you don’t have to worry about keeping any important information in your email. This is a safe and efficient way to keep communication with your clients or coworkers when you need them.

You should also make sure that you unsubscribe from unwanted emails as this will help you save time in the future instead of deleting them one by one when they get sent to your inbox. It should only take less than a minute for you to unsubscribe from a chain of emails that you don’t want cluttering your inbox so just get it over with.

Every Email Doesn’t Require a Response

One thing that can take up a lot of your time and make emailing more strenuous is by responding to emails that don’t require a response. There are many times in which no reply at all is actually the reply.

When it comes to email you need to figure out which emails are important and beneficial for you to reply to. Taking the time to reply to email just because it is polite can be tiresome and take time away from you actually doing work.

Before replying to each and every email within your inbox, only look for the ones that need a response. This way you are using your time and the other person’s time in a beneficial way.

Stay on Topic

When an email is sent the subject lines are the most important because this should be what the email is about. The subject line is very important for you to stay on topic. Long email threads that go on about other things are hard to keep track of if the subject line doesn’t match.

Another important way to stay on topic is make sure that you’re emailing with the right people. Instead of hitting that ‘reply all’ button make sure that each person needs to see your response. Sometimes starting a new email thread with the right people and relevant subject line can be super beneficial to email management.

Staying on topic within emails is a great way to make sure that your email management can successful and efficient.

Don’t Write Long Emails

One great thing about emails is that they don’t have to be as formal as we think. Writing short emails with clear and concise language is much better and more efficient than dragging out your point in an email.

The quicker that you can respond to an email the better! When you write short emails that get straight to the point it helps to save time so you can get back to working on the more important things.

Another great tip when it comes to checking your email is that if you know it will take less than a minute to reply then do it. This is a great way to get some of the simpler and smaller emails out of your inbox and out of your mind. If you let these simple emails sit, then they will eventually end up taking more time to respond to when you should be utilizing your time on the more important emails.

Email Management Best Practices

When it comes to figuring out how to implement email management best practices into your daily work routine there are plenty of things that you can do.

Take a few of these tips and tricks and start using them right away. As a business owner, you have plenty of other things that you should be utilizing your time with. You will find that you start to save lots of time and won’t be chained to your email inbox.

