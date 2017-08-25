By Laura Buckler

The way that a team functions says a lot about its leader. Wonder how you can further put yours its A-game? We’re giving you 6 ways you can do to inspire excellence among your employees.

1. Get to know your employees.

Gone are the days when leaders can just use a single, generic formula to inspire all employees.

The best leaders know the importance of allotting time and effort to get to know each of their employees, and connect with them in the best way possible. By showing genuine interest in their work, and even in their interests out of work, you can easily build a solid working foundation with your team.

People want a leader who is professional yet highly approachable, not someone who is ‘up there’. Take a moment to go around the office to have productive conversations with your employees, or do 1-on-1 consultations. It will be easy to for you to identify employees’ strong and weak points, which could help you plan how to make the team more efficient in achieving its goals.

2. Foster creativity and confidence.

While a competitive salary and good benefits are great factors in making employees stay in a company, it is also for them to grow professionally in the workplace.

One of the challenging yet highly fulfilling roles that you have as a leader is to create a nurturing environment wherein your employees use and improve the talents that they possess.

A way to do this is to get your employees actively involved in every step of your company’s projects, from the brainstorming sessions up until the implementation. You’ll be amazed with how this impacts their outlook and performance toward their jobs. Employees will likely be more empowered when they know that their work contributes toward achieving a greater whole.

3. Build a culture of respect.

One of the best things you can do for your employees is to give them respect in words and in actions—no one wants a leader who bosses around everybody just because. There are a lot of ways you can build a culture of respect in the workplace, but it’s best to start with yourself. As a leader, take initiative in showing how respect can positively affect a workplace.

In a conflict, it’s easy for people to just say what comes to mind, and a lot of times it results in one disrespecting the other with hurtful and arrogant remarks. During problematic times at work, a good leader emulates a good example by dealing with matters with a great deal of level-headedness and calmness.

4. Mentor your team, not terrorize.

To push employees beyond their comfort zones, some leaders give extra responsibility to employees which, without regulation, could lead to employees feeling burned out especially when there is fear and pressure. Challenges are a way to stretch an employees’ abilities, but a good leader knows better to use this approach with caution.

As a leader, you must know how to be a mentor and not just a boss who instructs. Be someone who they can look up to in terms of competitiveness and attitude toward work, and someone who can help them in their professional development by giving objective feedback on their performance.

To be a good mentor, you must also learn to be a good communicator.

5. Practice fairness and objectivity.

Taking the role of a leader, you have the job to oversee the team’s tasks and whether you like it or not, it’s also you who will notice the individual performance of each employee. As much as possible, avoid comparing employees and playing favorites.

Learn to acknowledge and embrace the fact that each employee has their own set of strengths and weaknesses. It’s what makes your team unique! Never let personal biases get in the way of your decision-making and how you deal with employees. Employees will perform at their best in a workplace that encourages fairness.

6. Avoid micromanagement.

To be a good leader, you must also put trust in your employees’ capabilities to do the tasks you assign to them, in the same way you want them to be confident with their abilities and ideas. When you micromanage your employees, it unnecessarily eats up a great deal of your time, and can have a negative effect on your employees’ performance.

Your job is to empower your employees as much as you can, not discourage them. While it is understandable that you pay attention to your employees because you only want the work done perfectly and quickly, problems can happen along the way. Give room for them to make decisions and to learn from their mistakes.

Laura Buckler is an inspirational writer and a beginning life coach conducting trainings and seminars discussing effective leadership techniques and best workplace practices. She dedicates her time to writing articles discussing tips and personal experiences in managing employees.