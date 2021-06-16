As the pandemic had locked us inside our homes for the majority of 2020, the number of subscriptions to online video services worldwide passed 1 billion for the first time.

Video streaming subscriptions are on the rise, but so is customer churn. And one of the reasons is an abundance of options as more and more OTT players join the SVOD fray. In the US alone, there are now over 300 video services, all competing for time — and a wallet share — of a customer. But more doesn’t always mean better. Over 60% of customers admit they are tired of so many streaming services, which makes subscription fatigue the next big challenge for media companies.

Although the most popular, subscription video on demand is not the only monetization option you can implement in your vod app development project. Keep reading to learn more.

Bundling

Bundling, or aggregation, can be a potentially effective solution to the subscription fatigue problem. This concept is not new. To fight cord cutting, cable companies have been selling bundled TV channels with different tiered options. Now, OTT video providers too can partner up to come up with a more compelling offering for end users.

Disney, for example, decided to bundle its three streaming services — ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu — for $12.99 per month. Apple has also branched into subscription bundles. Apple TV+ subscribers can now access a bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime at a discounted price.

Freemium models

Freemium-based monetization option is a hybrid model that usually combines a basic product offered for free and paid premium options. Video streaming services can put a paywall for select content like original movies or offer different pricing tiers to grow their customer base and boost the average revenue per user.

Ad-based models

As the SVOD market becomes increasingly concentrated, subscribers are more open to ad-supported alternatives. According to a survey by Ampire Analysis, there is a correlation between the number of SVOD services a household has and the percentage of respondents who agree to watch advertisement breaks.

Source: Ampere Analytics

The good thing is that technology helps make ads less intrusive. The advancements in AI-supported programmatic advertising allow OTT service providers dynamically serve personalized ad content in more relevant contexts and minimize disruption to the viewing experience.

Brand partnerships

If AVOD model is not an option, native advertising may help — namely, product placement. Content creators may choose to collaborate closely with brands to include branded products in a non-obtrusive way. The Morning Show, the hit television series by Apple TV+, is a prime example of branded content done right. Throughout the series, Apple products are showcased in a way that highlights their seamless integration into everyday life.

Brand partnerships work both ways. Netflix, for example, teamed up with roughly 75 brands — including Nike, Coca Cola, Levi’s, and H&M — to promote the third season of its acclaimed science fiction TV series Stranger Things.

Loyalty offers and discount

The importance of customer loyalty cannot be underestimated. Return customers are more profitable as they spend 67% more than new ones. Making loyalty-driving initiatives a part of your overall strategy, will help you not only battle subscription fatigue but also gain a competitive advantage.

Free trials, coupons and promo codes, discounts for prepayment, personalized rewards — there are a lot of ways to incorporate a loyalty program into an OTT offering. Look at TaTaTu’s unique approach to the loyalty rewards game. This new social platform allows users to earn TTC coins and launches an eCommerce store where users can then redeem these coins for products.

The bottom line

It’s official. There are too many video services in the world right now. As viewers are getting frustrated with the bloated streaming market, subscription fatigue becomes a growing concern for all OTT players. To minimize the churn, video service providers need to start implementing a range of measures that may include bundling their services with other providers, introducing an advertising-funded model or collaborating with brands to include branded content, among other things.

Olga Ezzheva is a technical writer at Oxagile, a leading software development company. Olga has a proven track record of creating compelling digital content that engages social audiences and drives leads. A tech enthusiast, Olga covers a host of topics – from Big Data to Machine Learning to Computer Vision – while focusing on innovative ways to leverage technology for business growth.

Subscriptions stock photo by Cagkan Sayin/Shutterstock