When you hear about grounding, your first thought might be of a yoga class or a wellness spa, but grounding practice is the best-kept secret for productivity and focus for many business leaders and executives.

Excelling as a successful entrepreneur or executive leadership requires agility in moving quickly through strategic conversations and managing solutions. The undercurrent of energy is always fast-paced and rarely allows settling and resetting. Some grounding practices take only moments and fit within the seconds between meetings.

These practices quiet the racing mind, support clarity, and give you an incredibly stabilizing stream of energy so that you can keep your fast past AND have extra energy to spare at the end of the day for your family, your pets, and even your yard work!

The most grounded people that I know are some of the most successful people that I know. So here are three of my favorite and most essential grounding practices to help ungrounded business leaders get grounded, get focused, and get more productive.

Practice 1: Feel your Feet and Connect to the Energy Below You

You might think this sounds woo-woo, but remember that the Earth’s energy grows trees, blooms flowers, and provides the power for all life to exist. An entire field of earthing science studies the positive and supportive transfer of Earth’s energy to your own body’s electrical system. As you begin a meeting or commitment, before you do anything, feel your feet on the floor below you and then as you breathe, inhale the Earth’s energy up, let it rest where the energy stops and exhale, and then inhale again to bring it up higher. Repeat this breathing exercise until the energy reaches your hips. This practice will help you be more productive, constantly connecting you with a powerful stream of energy.

Practice 2: Move

There are benefits of applying mindfulness to practices, which is applying self-reflection to any moment. Mindfulness is essential, but it just isn’t always possible. The good news is that you can take a mindful walking meditation and simplify it by just walking or moving. Walking or moving in other ways – stretching or doing a quick few twists or jumping jacks will stimulate the body’s energy channels and help your energy system process and integrate the energies of your day. If you feel a little stagnant or heavy, take a few seconds to get up, stretch, walk, jump, or bring some movement to your body. This practice can help reset your mind and reset your focus.

Practice 3: Transition Intentionally with a Grounding Anchor

The pace of your day is going to flow regardless of whether you pay attention to it or not. You can let your work pace carry you away, or you can create some grounded anchor points to help yourself reset. Between your meetings or work blocks, employ a simple grounding practice of anchoring yourself before your following commitment. For example, every time you hang up the phone, exit your video meeting or leave the conference room, turn your head to one side, close your eyes, and take a deep breath. In that moment of darkness, connect back with yourself. This practice will bring a more focused and fully present version of yourself to your following obligation.

Amelia Vogler is a Grounding and Energy Medicine Specialist at www.AmeliaVogler.com. She has concierge services for ungrounded executives and works with individuals to help restore a deep and lasting foundation in their own lives. In her 15-year career, she has helped over 7,000 individuals re-pattern self-limiting negative beliefs through grounding practices, intuitive insight, and advanced energy medicine.

Grounding stock photo by WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock