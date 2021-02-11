In the last year, health and wellness became a top priority for many consumers. With gyms shut down and doctors’ offices closed, the demand for online services soared. Small businesses in the health and wellness industry rose to the challenge and found creative ways to bring their businesses online and into customers’ homes. Almost overnight, these businesses transformed to meet the changing needs of their customers.

As the market becomes increasingly crowded and consumer demand reaches an all time high, it will be essential for small businesses to stand out. After all, small businesses have the advantage of being personable, and having this translated through digital marketing campaigns is quite powerful.

In this guide, I will take you through all the necessary steps to optimize your digital marketing strategy and stand out from the competition.

Make the most out of email marketing

Email marketing in the health and wellness industry is a powerful tool to inform customers, drive sales, and build a community. It works best when personalized and is tailored to customer actions. You can cover topics from your promotions, success stories, customer feedback, product knowledge, thought leader insights, and more.

In fact, email marketing is regarded as one of the top performing marketing channels with a ROI of 4400%. Even with tight budgets, small businesses can profit off of the success from email marketing campaigns.

Choose the right subject lines

Your subject lines determine your email open rate and without a relevant one, your audience will not read the rest of your content. A flawless subject line is both direct and urgent. By being direct you’re telling your audience what you have for them and the urgency will be signaling to your customers what your campaign is related to. Try not to be fancy but start off with something simple that would guide your customers past the curiosity test and remember to avoid words like “free”, “win” and “deals”.

Use your content to guide your audience to relevant call-to-actions (CTA)

Most email service providers have free email templates as well as easy-to-use editors to guide you in the process of making eye-catching email designs. Small business owners should take advantage of these templates to create engaging and creative email campaigns.

Beyond making an email marketing campaign visually appealing, it’s equally important to include a relevant CTA, otherwise known as a “call to action.” Simply put, it’s a reason for your audience to take a specific action, whether that is clicking a link to purchase a product, signing up for an ebook or getting more information about a particular topic. The most specific CTAs are strategic and tie back to the content in the email. For example, if you are a yoga teacher, you may create a campaign using the following copy: “Get $20 off your next virtual class by referring a friend.” A relevant call to action would be “refer now” or “share with a friend.” When creating your next email, try these industry-relevant CTAs, “learn more”, “get started”, “join us” or “book now”.

A/B test for optimal results

Testing your content to get the best results is a general strategy to ensure your success. As you A/B test a campaign, you are essentially evaluating different versions to see how small changes can impact your results. You choose what you want to test and compare results to find out what works and what doesn’t for your audience. You can A/B test subject lines, content formats, and call-to-actions. By targeting a smaller subset of your email contacts you can align the content with exactly what they need.

Save time and money with marketing automation

Marketing automation is an essential tool for small businesses to save time, resources and money. As every small business owner knows, there are only so many hours in the day to manage operations, customer service, financials, and more.

Traditionally used by larger companies, more and more small businesses are using marketing automation to improve customer experiences. By using this tool, small businesses can send targeted emails triggered by specific actions or events. For example, if an individual subscribes to your newsletter, an event can be triggered to automatically send a welcome email.

All it takes is finding the right marketing automation platform, signing up, and experimenting with simple automation workflows. As a beginner, this might be creating a series of welcome emails for new subscribers or birthday emails.

Effectively position health and wellness offerings

In the health and wellness industry, it’s particularly important to tie the positioning of your offerings to customer needs. Some marketers refer to this as answering the “why.” Why should customers engage with your brand and purchase your products? Why now?

A great way to start is by understanding the positive impact your brand products have on customers. How does it make them feel? Does it make their lives easier, healthier, better? What is the end result? From there, you can use that information to guide and inspire digital marketing campaigns across different channels.

Promote health and wellness offers across different marketing channels

Every health and wellness business should take advantage of multichannel marketing to grow their client list and increase their brand identity. Before jumping on to every channel to promote your business, set goals and find out where your audiences spend the most time. After you finish the groundwork, you can then determine what channels will deliver the highest ROI for your business.

Social media, email marketing, advertising, and SMS tend to work best for businesses in the health and wellness market. While the format will differ from channel to channel, it’s essential to create a consistent and personalized experience for prospects and customers.

The health and wellness industry is unique as it serves all demographics of consumers. As the industry continues to grow this year, so will the competition in the digital space. Starting early and taking advantage of both email marketing, automation and positioning will help small businesses stand out while simultaneously building customer loyalty.

Steffen Schebesta is the CEO of Sendinblue.

Health and wellness stock photo by fizkes/Shutterstock