Social media interactions and conversations create the required buzz about brands, organizations, social influencers, and start-up businesses. Today, Instagram has become one of the popular social media platforms. Other than marketers, freelancers, corporate leaders, the graphic designers have also developed a liking for it. They take time to study a post and understand the aesthetics that it carries.

Instagram looks distinctive and creative than other social networking profiles! And it provides graphic designers with unique and smart ways to showcase their work to potential clients. It helps them foster client engagement through posts and gets more business opportunities.

Why is Instagram essential for graphic designers?

Instagram gets best known as a visual platform. Hence, it doesn’t surprise that both website designers are attracted to this platform. The platform offers much more than creating their online portfolio for showcasing stunning and brilliant graphic design work archives. It is also a place where they can get their daily share of inspiration. Instagram also presents a valuable platform where graphic designers get to speak with other artists. The audience is also searching for engaging content. And when a graphic designer puts all these elements to good use, he/she can get the desired success.

Benefits of Instagram for graphic designers

Regardless of any business type, Instagram provides a host of advantages to entrepreneurs, freelancers, and others. Graphic designers find it challenging to outshine others and attract potential clients. Today, social media platforms have become more popular, and there are several scopes to showcase your best talents. Instagram is a platform that helps graphic designers to do precisely that.

Are you a graphic designer? If yes, so when you decide to share your work on social media or Instagram, you need to take on a unique style. Hence, adopt a form that you can resonate with as a designer and work on enhancing it. There’s no need to post to the actual grid. However, it is a smart call to stay consistent and frequent with your posts so that your audience stays engaged. One of the best suggestions for graphic designers is to make use of Instagram Stories regularly. It will add a human element, which is essential for strengthening social media connection with other people.

You can do more than showcase your work only! You might also want to share the place you travel, the books you are reading, and also place the link of an article authored by you. These are excellent ways of self-promotion, which works well when you are a graphic designer. You might also want to utilize the IGTV feature if you want a live interaction with your followers. You can use the same feature if you’re going to post a video as well. Use the IGTV feature to showcase a work in progress or share a concept that you’ve been planning to work on. It will give you an excellent opportunity to tap into the audience’s pulse and create a useful engagement. It’s your job to make people want to know more about the person behind the account. It will give you good exposure. Few other things that you must do are:

Always provide a context and tell a story

Be consistent in reinforcing the story and yourself

Take time to edit the pictures and pay attention to details

Always manage your account like a business account

You should engage and interact to establish a human connection

Ways graphic designers can garner more audience engagement

The Instagram experts and leading Instagram account holders like Jacob Cass, James Martin, and Christos Nikas have ways to enhance audience engagement. Some of the suggestions provided by the best in the industry which include these names as well are:

It is essential to ask for better and more straightforward questions. You need to help people know and then gradually trust you. Make sure to come up with content that caters to the audience queries and addresses their pain points. For instance, you could do a video post on the frequent doubts that aspiring graphic designers have about their craft.

It is essential to keep on putting in considerable effort. That will have good payback. Make sure that your posts and work is of high quality. If your post engages you, it will automatically engage others as well. Make sure you take time out to answer the DM’s and comments from other creative artists or aspiring graphic designers.

Try and follow the likeminded people. It could be other graphic designers, life coaches, ex-employees, and many more. Try and get connected with people who will help you grow.

Graphic designers need to have their voice when they make a post. These tactics will help in showcasing a distinct personality and getting excellent work opportunities.

Andrew Thompson is a content developer and online marketing guru. Having worked at SEO expert company for the last three years, He also advises to help with Insta4Likes base and share effective SEO tips, strategies, and the latest developments and sure-shot strategies people can take to climb SERP rankings.