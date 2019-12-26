There almost always is an app for everything and everyone, regardless of their preferences, occupation or demographic characteristics. According to Statista, as of the third quarter of 2019, Android users had the choice of 2.47 million apps, which makes Google Play the app store with the highest number of apps, available for download. Whereas, the second-largest app store is the Apple App Store, with 1.8 million apps available for iOS devices.

Looking at the overwhelming number of apps out there available for users to download, it is no surprise that the mobile application industry is suffering from app fatigue. This is even more concerning for people working in the mobile and digital community.

Being an app owner or developer, you have to cater to users’ expectations to ensure the app offers more value to them than any competitor. This is an ongoing process and highly dependent on your overall mobile app strategy. However, you also need to be mindful about effectively using mechanisms that keep your target users engaged without flooding them with unnecessary push notifications.

As there are just too many apps, the process of selecting which app to use can be mindboggling for users. Going with human nature, we can say that people ultimately return to what they are familiar with and what works for them.

Hence, as part of the user experience research before app development, it is imperative to understand your target audience and what kind of apps they love to use. You also have to take into account the fundamental nature of a user, irrespective of their digital literacy. When using a messaging app, a user is most likely to compare it with ‘WhatsApp’ or any of the other popular messaging apps available.

Creating apps just for the sake of having an app doesn’t work anymore. In this time and age, delivering real value and engagement are some of the minimum requirements for launching a successful app in the market.

What is app fatigue?

App fatigue refers to being in a stagnant position, in terms of apps. This is a situation where a user doesn’t want to download any new app. People find apps that are only designed for doing simple and basic functions redundant. They are just about done with a new app that is repeating features, done too many times and no longer appeal to them.

People want to use apps that are designed to facilitate them, ease their everyday life, help them in day-to-day chores and are something that excites them. This is the time for brands and companies to chase after quality, rather than quantity.

Let’s see how you can hit the right spot in the app market, where the leading apps are already dominating the top positions.

Up your technology game

Technology never fails to surprise and charm us, just us it fascinates our customers. Keeping up the pace with cutting-edge technology and industry trends helps boost the user experience of your app.

Augmented Reality

AR technology enables an interactive experience of a real-world environment where you place machine-generated objects in your physical surroundings. AR got its viral introduction in the market with the launch of Pokemon Go, a gaming app that instantly became a sensation with more than 100 million users worldwide. It enabled players to see Pokemon characters roaming here and there in their city.

Another example where AR in app development has ultimately transformed the industry is IKEA Place, an AR app launched by the world’s biggest furniture retailer IKEA. This app allows people to see how different furniture pieces will look in their home, office or anywhere else, before making the purchase. The integration of AR in app development perfectly hits the mark of personalized user experience and facilitates users’ actual needs. Moreover, you are not only saving users’ time, but you are also creating an app that stands far away from the crowd and creates its market based on unique features.

Personalized conversations powered by Chatbots

Another way to make sure your retail app is not affected by mobile app fatigue is to personalize. Conversational commerce is a type of e-commerce solution that uses conversations via texting or chatting live using Chatbots, for example, to drive brand engagements.

An application of artificial intelligence, Chatbot, allows you to converse using auditory or textual methods. Chatbot technology in social messaging apps has been revolutionary for the retail industry. It will enable businesses to converse with potential customers, learn about their needs and offer a more personalized app experience.

Smart home devices – voice-controlled speakers

Voice-controlled speakers and other smart home devices, such as Google Home, Amazon Echo, and Apple HomePod, have become the talk of the town. After wearables, they’ve found their way to mainstream demand.

From keeping you informed about weather updates to telling you the next step of the recipe you are cooking, and from managing your daily events to helping you translate, these devices are designed to cater a wide range of chores. The smart home apps, a new sensation, they have created an entirely new level of ease for homemakers and families as a whole.

Cater to mobile web

More than half of the overall website traffic across the globe is being generated from mobile devices. Hence, the mobile web is not something app makers can afford to let go.

According to KISSmetrics, around 40 percent of people abandon a website if it’s loading time cross 3 seconds or more. This means you have about 3 seconds to make sure the complete content of your site loads within the bracket. Your only two options are to satisfy your user or lose a potential customer.

Progressive mobile applications

They are mobile web apps that have the look and feel of a native app. they have best features of both native and mobile web apps without carrying forward their drawbacks.

Native apps allow sending push notifications, working offline, and working from the home screen, but they need to be downloaded from the app stores. However, progressive web apps function similar to native apps in terms of performing all core features, but you don’t need to download them. Users can assess them directly from the browsers, similar to any mobile web app.

Moreover, another positive feature of progressive web apps is that they are device responsive. You can view and use them on desktops, tablets, and mobile phones. They work smoothly on different screens while enhancing the user experience.

As consumers, we are moving towards the no more downloading phase of applications, and with technologies progressing every day, entrepreneurs need to put more effort into making theirs stand out for a breakthrough.

Conclusion

With breakthrough advancements, the world is merely getting more technology-friendly. However, the only way to handle users’ app fatigue is to keep innovating, and instead of giving them a large number of apps, we provide them with quality apps that genuinely add value to their lives and keep them fascinated. Remember, it’s not about just having an app; it is about creating an app that delivers in every aspect.

Ali Surani is an SEO and Inbound Marketing Specialist. He specializes in search engine marketing and online reputation management, having managed online marketing campaigns for clients from large enterprises to small businesses.

Deleting stock photo by MichaelJayBerlin/Shutterstock