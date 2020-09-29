Each interaction with your app should be convenient and successful for all users. Only thus, your business will bring profit. And no matter what kind of application you own — banking, messenger, educational, etc., it must be user friendly, intuitive, and engaging. That’s why usability is so important and it should be tested through the development life-cycle.

Let’s turn to studies:

88% of users won’t use your website again due to unsuccessful user experience

90% of users refuse to use the mobile app due to problems associated with performance issues

And 70% of users don’t finish checkout due to bad user experience

Reveling UX problems in the early development stage saves money and helps to prevent bugs and failures before launching. For example, American Airlines reduced the cost of bugs fixing to 60-90% by eliminating UX problems during development.

Moreover, according to Forrester Research, companies that invest more money in UX in the future get more profit. Thus, every dollar which was invested in UX brings 100 dollars in return, which equals 9900% of ROI.

Let’s consider how exactly product usability impacts on your brand, business, and profit.

Reduces the cost of development

Early usability testing prevents many unnecessary expenses. It helps eliminate excess functions or vice versa to add necessary ones that may increase users’ immersions. Thorough usability testing helps to identify difficulties and failures during app using. Fixing a problem when an app is released is much more expensive than the development stage. Besides, researches show that 80% of the development budget goes to a maintenance phase. And the bulk of this budget occurs on fixing problems associated with usability issues. Thus, early usability testing allows you to launch a plain and easy to use product and don’t waste extra money on bug fixing and re-release.

Visibility of brand

Google is one of the most popular and used search engines due to its algorithms. These ranking algorithms pick the most relevant and high-quality sites. Google prefers sites with good usability and shows it on the first page within the first ten results. Thus, if your apps or sites are easy and convenient to use, visibility of your product in Google increases.

Helps stand out in the competitive market

According to Statista, only for May 2020 in Google Store, approximately 113 thousand mobile apps were released. This fact proves tough competition among companies. And with market expansion, users’ requirements grow too. If a user experiences bad usability using your product he leaves and seeks a better variant. 79% of users doing so. But great usability can not only win the users’ hearts but facilitate them to tell about positive experiences to their friends, colleagues and thus stand out among competitors.

Increases conversion rate

Smooth and easy user’s path within your site enhances the chances of completed purchase. Worldwide 88,05% of purchases were canceled in March 2020. Among the reasons are confusing checkout, slow work of a site, a requirement to create a new account, website crashes, etc. But with usability testing that can reveal all these problems in the early stage of development, you’ll not only save money but increase the number of orders and reduce the abandonment rate. And statistics again — better checkout design can increase conversion rate up to 35, 26%!

Affects on word of mouth

Customers gladly discuss their experience with other people and thus spread positive or negative word of mouth. But most people tend to share a bad experience rather than a positive one. According to statistics, it’s 62% of consumers. Thereby, it’s important to fulfill users’ expectations and provide great usability lest people leave you and start to share negative feedback.

Increases users’ immersion and productivity

Users more willingly interact with user-friendly programs. Also, programs with high usability rates increase performance and reduce the number of user errors. As a consequence, consumers get happier about positive user experience and chances of conversions increase. For your company, higher productivity may lead to higher performance with fewer employees.

Wrapping up

As you can see usability has a powerful effect on business and users’ impressions. With a well-adjusted usability testing process, you’ll increase profit and get users’ approval. Consider that users are your main judges and the success of your product depends on their evaluation. Never miss the usability testing stage, listen for feedback, and create apps for real humans with real goals, pains and requirements.

Anastasia Radkovska is a content writer and part of a marketing team at usability testing company Utor. She is passionate to write about technology and software testing.

Product stock photo by Bloomicon/Shutterstock