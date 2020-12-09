For much of 2020, business leaders have stretched their imaginations and pushed their teams to figure out how to survive and–in some cases–thrive to the extent possible. COVID-19 forced entire organizations to reimagine how to work effectively and deliver results despite telework, technology challenges, and disrupted supply chains. Now, business leaders face a new, looming threat: end of year performance reviews.

An end of year performance review is always an opportunity to have a realistic conversation about growth and opportunity for the employee, within the context of the organization’s status. This last bit is seldom a focal point when businesses are thriving, but it will play a critical role in shaping conversations to come.

At Shapiro Negotiations Institute, we’ve gotten many questions from our clients and partners about making these conversations as constructive and positive as possible. A strong approach balances honest context, business trajectory, and employee satisfaction.

Start by Framing the Conversation

Every negotiation exists within a context of each party’s desires and the landscape or market between them. Because end-of-year performance reviews carry inherent hopes and optimism on the side of the employee, it is important for the party with more power (in this case, management) to represent the honest state of the organization. There are three simple ways to open things up:

Recognize the impact of COVID-19. We have all been living through it and adapting to overcome its challenges, so this acknowledgment will be a natural starting point. Apply this to set important expectations up front. Down, up, or stable, this transparency builds rapport with your employees. Plainly state what outcomes are or are not on the table for this review cycle. Transparency does little if there is no clear connection to the employee’s position. Front-loading the outcome, whether or not there is a raise and promotion on the table, will allow the remainder of the conversation to take place with a shared understanding. Allow (and ask) for questions. Rather than assuming everything is clearly understood, give the employees a chance to clarify key points. This will make them participants with even more buy-in to the business realities, and it ensures the context of the conversation includes their personal views. Probe for feedback on how the year has been, how the employee felt, what they experienced and struggled with, and more.

Transition to Performance

With the proverbial cards all on the table, steer the conversation from the employees experiences into the impact they have felt on their performance. Because performance can be both objective and subjective, we recommend naturally starting with the qualitative and then bring it back to hard numbers.

Begin with qualitative feedback. If the employee has already shared their feelings, dig deeper into the challenges they have faced. Ask about how it influenced their work, what they have learned, and how they pushed themselves to overcome and thrive. Push them to consider areas of personal growth, including emotional strength and professional skills. As a partner, respond and share your own reflections on what you have observed. Make it as concrete as possible. Ideally your employees have some kind of professional development or growth plan documented (if they don’t, this is a good time to start outlining one). Discuss the key performance indicators (KPIs) and milestones that have been established and what specific progress has been made. Be as prepared as possible with benchmarks and comparative data with peer performance or industry norms.

Close the Conversation with a Shared Vision

Following this formula, the end result of the review will have been previewed during the up-front. Reiterate the result to close the performance review, utilizing the numbers and milestones just discussed. Whether or not a raise, promotion, or other action will be taken, this will bring the conversation full circle.

In any end of year cycle, it is critical to anticipate how employees might react to what you have planned. This year, especially if your organization is unable to adjust compensation or reward performance, it is critical to have a back-up plan and bottom line in mind. The above framework aims to utilize radical transparency and mitigate the need for ultimatums, but some employees will be unhappy despite your best efforts. In these cases, we recommend contingency planning with creativity.

COVID-19 has forced organizations to adapt and respond to challenges with increasing agility, and internal processes like EOY reviews may be the next frontier. Here are some ways we recommend exploring new levers of power at your disposal:

Consider benefits beyond compensation. Are there bonuses, stipends, or other modest rewards you can offer without adjusting their salaries? Many companies are reviewing vacation and time-off packages, reimbursing expenses for remote-workers for essentials like desks and monitors, and providing perks like lunches, happy hours, and more. Explore alternative review timelines. For deserving and high-performing employees, another 6-12 month review cycle feels impossibly far away. Consider temporarily adjusting your review cycles or processes to make rewards and compensation available as finances improve, rather than delaying. Look for programs to help fulfill employees growth. Outside of money, show investment in your employees’ long-term success by helping them advance their careers with new skills and capabilities. If one investment can benefit employees across the organization, it may maximize your offering despite limited resources.

Andres Lares is the Managing Partner of Shapiro Negotiations Institute (SNI). He is responsible for the day to day operations of SNI. He also continues to provide negotiation training and serve as a coach with an emphasis on working with sports teams such as San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Milwaukee Brewers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Brooklyn Nets. Twitter: @SNINegotiations; Facebook: Shapiro Negotiations Institute; LinkedIn: Andres Lares

Performance reviews stock photo by mentatdgt/Shutterstock