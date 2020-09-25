The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in surprising and unexpected ways. The longer the pandemic lasts, though, the more clear it becomes that businesses are going to have to adapt if they want to succeed in the future. Rather than waiting to react once things return to “normal,” it’s important that your business works hard now to prepare for whatever the future might hold. Here are just a few things your business can do right now to prepare for an uncertain future.

Move Into a Larger Facility

First, even though you are trying to cut costs, consider moving into a larger facility. This will help you spread out your workers, allowing them to social distance. Social distancing is one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Even as transmission rates fall, people are likely to still be accustomed to staying farther apart than they did before the pandemic. Therefore, if you have the cash to be able to make a move to a larger facility, now is a great time to do so. Even if people return to their normal habits fairly quickly, you’ll still end up with a larger facility with which to serve your customers. Having more space can also improve employee morale and mental health.

Make Plans for Remote Work

Make plans to continue remote work as long as possible. Beyond preventing the spread of illnesses, remote work has multiple benefits for a business’s bottom line. Therefore, remote work is something that will likely stick around, at least in some capacity, even after the pandemic is over. Therefore, it’s important to start using tools that make remote work as easy as possible so that your employees stay engaged for the long haul. Cloud computing and collaboration tools enable your employees to keep up production even while far away from each other.

Enhance Your Online Presence

Take time now to enhance your presence online, including through social media platforms and email. If you weren’t paying much attention to your online presence before the pandemic, the lack of customers in stores has likely quickly taught you just how important this aspect of your business is. Even as coronavirus case counts decline across the country, it’s important to keep your foot on the gas in the digital realm so that you can continue to increase the capabilities of your company’s website. This will ensure that you’re prepared to handle the current volume of customers as well as the continued increase in volume down the road.

Put A Plan in Place

Make a plan and put it in place as soon as possible. Although people have largely been forgiving as businesses have struggled to make changes during the pandemic, they are unlikely to be as charitable if another major event like this should occur. Therefore, it is important that you make contingency plans now so that you’re prepared to handle a variety of emergency situations quickly and decisively. Otherwise, you could risk alienating valuable customers who see your lack of preparation as a safety risk.

Read the News

If you’re struggling to find ideas for how to future-proof your business, all you have to do is to take some time to read the news. Every day, there are multiple stories of companies dealing with challenges in new and innovative ways. If you’re willing to put in the time and research, you will be able to adapt these innovations to your company so that you can handle these seismic shifts both now and in the future.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She recommends looking into collaboration tools like Oracle NetSuite Cloud ERP. For more information, contact Brooke via Facebook at facebook.com/brooke.chaplan or Twitter @BrookeChaplan

Future-proof stock photo by Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock