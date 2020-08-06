The thought of being alone — especially when it comes to something with more permanence like your living situation — is not something that is viewed by many as ideal. No matter how you might feel about living on your own, however, it’s actually not something that has to be shameful or depressing. In fact, there are plenty of people who live alone and are able to successfully excel in all areas of their lives. If you are planning on making a solo move, here is a brief guide on how to live alone and thrive.

Tips for Thriving Alone

Nurture the relationship that you have with yourself

There are some people who may think that the most important relationships are the ones that they have with others. While maintaining your social life is important, arguably the most important relationship in your life is the one that you have with yourself. Living on your own gives you the unique opportunity to explore who you are, who you want to be, and what you want out of life, growing and learning to accept yourself every step of the way. The best way to thrive is to get closer with yourself and place an emphasis on strengthening that bond over time. The more you enjoy who you are, the more you will thrive on your own.

Make a budget to improve your finances (and find ways to save)

Living with roommates comes with a major advantage: splitting the cost of living. With roommates, you all pitch in to cover things like rent and utilities, making life a little easier on your wallet. When you live on your own, however, you are the only one making sure these living expenses are paid. Being able to live more successfully by yourself means learning to budget. A budget will show you how much money you have coming in, how much you will have to spend on expenses for your flat, how much you will have to spend on necessities like groceries and toiletries, and how much you have left for things like savings and personal wants.

Once you have a better idea of where your money is going, the next step is looking for ways to decrease the amount you are spending each month. For example, let’s say that a large chunk of your monthly expenses is going toward your internet. Rather than accepting it for what it is, look around for internet providers who will give you more affordable rates for the same internet service. Getting started is as simple as sitting down to compare internet plans with iSelect. Then, sign up with the right service and start saving money!

Develop goals that will help you build a better future

Living alone means that you are allowed to do what you want. However, your freedoms aren’t restricted to things you may have not been able to do around others. Being on your own also means you have no distractions to stop you from focusing on self-growth and propelling yourself forward in life.

For example, let’s imagine you’ve always wanted to begin investing your money to build your wealth. Now, you have all the time in the world to learn more investments and begin dipping your toes into the water. One great way to start is with something simple and affordable like a Canadian Couch Potato ETF portfolio. As you navigate this self-guided couch potato portfolio, save the money and time that you would spend on the traditional market, and grow your knowledge: You can begin improving your financial life as a whole.

Set aside some time now to figure out what you want out of life, how that can be translated into goals, and how you can break down those goals into achievable steps. Without other people living with you who can serve as a distraction, you can experience rapid growth on your own.

Many people thinking that living alone is “sad.” The truth? Living on your own gives you the freedom to do what you want and build the life of your dreams. To help you start living alone with more success, use the tips above to begin thriving in this solo chapter of your life.