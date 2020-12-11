If you need to know how to remove a review from Glassdoor.com, you have come to the right place. There are several ways in which you can attempt to remove negative reviews, but there are also obstacles that may become a problem.

What Is Glassdoor?

Glassdoor is a review website that you can use to search open jobs, check out reviews made by past employees for the companies hosting those jobs, and leave your own reviews for others to see. The platform is highly effective for getting to know a company’s reputation before starting the application process.

Honest reviews can help steer job seekers away from illegitimate companies and promote employment with legitimate ones instead. But that is only with honest reviews.

Unfortunately, there are also people out there who would consider leaving a fake bad review about a job just because of a personal grudge or because they want to bring people to their competitor business instead. What those people do not realize is that there are consequences for sharing false information with bad intentions that end up ruining a legitimate business’s reputation.

What Is Online Defamation / Cyber Libel

Online defamation describes the act of posting “false and unprivileged statement of fact that is harmful to someone’s reputation.” In this case, with a review on Glassdoor, online defamation, or cyber libel would include bad reviews left by competitor businesses.

One company pretends to be a dissatisfied employee of its competitor company. If that leads to serious problems in the target company’s reputation, that can be considered online defamation in court, which would lead to the removal of the content they posted.

Why Is it Difficult to Remove Content from Glassdoor?

Reviews left on Glassdoor are a bit more complicated than other types of review sites because it involves past employees rather than just random customers of a business. Contracts are a contributing factor, and some reviews could violate those contracts. Contracts are each unique, and their fine print depends on the arrangement between the employer and the employee.

It could also be hard to prove that a review on Glassdoor is false.

Another complication can arise if a company attempts to shun a reviewer for telling other Glassdoor users about their past wages with that company. Part of the whole idea behind Glassdoor is learning the actual salaries of previous employees for certain jobs to find the best one.

It is legal to discuss your wages. Do not be intimidated by your previous employer if they try saying otherwise – they can even get in trouble for trying to keep you from talking.

The National Labor Relations Act ensures that employees in the U.S. can engage in concerted activities, including the discussion of wages. And if you are the employer looking to remove a post, for this reason, be aware of what this law says.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act?

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act provides a certain level of protection to internet hosts, including both internet providers and website owners.

Section 230 protects the website owner by not allowing them to get hit by the repercussions of negative reviews and conflicts between reviewers and targeted companies. The website MUST remove content under a court order, but without one, it is not always necessary unless they see fit.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act may or may not cause complications with trying to remove a post on Glassdoor, but it is something to be aware of since it could be the reason for delays in the removal.

Fair Use

Fair Use is another type of protection, but for internet users who wish to use copyrighted content for creative reasons or review purposes.

Fair Use allows them to refer to content from the website of companies they are reviewing on Glassdoor, and it usually serves as useful protection when defending against a company that wants to remove a post. However, in some circumstances, Fair Use can get in the way to trying to remove reviews that try getting away with copyright infringement.

Fair Use is a determination made on a case-by-case basis.

When a court makes this determination, they will consider the use of the content, how big of a portion was used, and the effect the use of that content had on the original owner. There is no way to ensure that a court does or does not rule Fair Use.

How to Remove a Post on Glassdoor

Glassdoor Help recommends four ways to combat negative reviews on their site:

Flag reviews

Glassdoor offers the option to “flag” reviews. When you place a flag on a review post, Glassdoor does not have to remove it automatically, but they will take a closer look at it to ensure that the post follows the Glassdoor Community Guidelines and Terms of Use. It is entirely up to Glassdoor whether they remove the review.

Respond to negative reviews

You can use a free employer account to see reviews posted about your company’s jobs, and you can respond to them directly. Positive responses may work out a resolution with past employees, and it may make them even consider removing the negative review they had originally posted. Again, this method is not guaranteed.

Ask current employees to leave reviews

Consider asking your current employees to leave their own positive reviews to counteract the bad ones. If the majority of reviews are positive, it will look better to job seekers.

Take legal action

As a last resort, or in very serious situations, you can take legal action. Hire a lawyer and try to fight Glassdoor in court or get a court order for the removal of content.

Online reputation management companies

Reputation Rhino and other popular reputation management companies can help with Glassdoor.com. A big part of the process to fix a negative reputation is to improve online reviews, and companies like Reputation Rhino know exactly how to improve your Glassdoor reputation.

William Jones is an Online marketing specialist and consultant with more than 15 years of experience in marketing. His expertise in marketing includes website design, email marketing, SEO, blogging, PPC, social media marketing, and online reputation management for businesses.

