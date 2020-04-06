Nobody wants to have to deal with unwanted software on their devices. As technology has continued to evolve and new features have been added to computers, laptops, and smartphones, viruses and malware have evolved with them. This results in the possibility of getting malware on your computer no matter what kind of device you use.

While some people think that using a Mac protects them from the bulk of malware, in actuality having a Macbook Pro or Macbook Air could put you at a greater risk for certain kinds of malware, particularly if you use the Safari browser. One form of a virus that you may experience is the browser hijack, SearchMine.

Here’s what you need to know about SearchMine, including how to remove SearchMine from Mac computers.

What SearchMine Does to Your Mac

SearchMine is something known as a rogue search engine. It masquerades as a regular search engine but can wind up being a browser hijack that can negatively affect your existing browser. This is because this unwanted program ultimately changes your default search engine in order to wreak other kinds of havoc. It changes your existing search results and instead sends you to the website searchmine.net.

From there, the browser hijacker can continue redirecting you to unwanted websites and even show you a ton of unwanted ads all at once. It primarily targets Mac users who use Safari. Ultimately, if you have this malicious program on your web browser, you’ll need to force quit and may have your browser settings altered.

How to Get Rid of SearchMine

Obviously, with all of the trouble SearchMine can cause Safari and your Macbook, you’ll want to get rid of it as quickly as possible. The fastest way to get rid of SearchMine is to navigate to your Mac’s Applications folder so that you can find the uninstall button for the program.

While SearchMine is the program you’re after in the first place, it doesn’t hurt to double-check that there aren’t any other suspicious extensions or programs in your Applications folder. After all, SearchMine could be responsible for the installation of other unwanted extensions or software. After you’ve uninstalled SearchMine from your Applications folder, it’s also worth looking into Google Chrome’s extensions if you have Chrome installed, too. While it’s true that SearchMine usually affects Safari, it can impact Google Chrome as well, so you should make sure you get rid of it from both locations if necessary.

While the above steps usually work to rid you of SearchMine, one annoying aspect of this particular malicious add-on is that it can sometimes reinstall itself without you realizing it. This is why it’s crucial that you address the core underlying files as well as any extensions from your browser. One way to get to the root of the problem is to install an anti-malware software solution such as Combo Cleaner.

Combo Cleaner has several useful features all rolled up into one powerful platform, including professional anti-virus tools and a disk cleaner. It also offers a privacy shield to its users, which may be of specific interest if you’ve been dealing with a virus that works as a hijacker.

As you can see, no device is safe from hackers and bad actors. As a result, it’s crucial that you stay on top of your computer’s health and security by staying on the lookout for any kind of unwanted programs that may make their way onto your hardware. Doing this requires diligence, knowledge, and, in some cases, the right software.

Hopefully, with resources like Combo Cleaner and the information above, you’ll be able to keep your data and computer safe in the face of malicious hackers.

Virus stock photo by Pattagarn Temsakul/Shutterstock