Workplace satisfaction, flexible work conditions, excellent benefits, and fair salaries are things employers use to retain the top employees.

Apart from these, employees also need acknowledgments and a pat on the back whenever they achieve certain milestones.

Some of these motivating gestures may only be possible if you can get to meet the employees physically. So how do you show your remote employees that you care and appreciate their work? Read on to find out what you can do.

Keep Communication Going on

When you have a team working remotely, it is only fair to keep in touch with them so they can know they have your full support. Communicate with them frequently via a Plantronics wireless headset, communication apps, online chats, or videoconferencing. During such communication, share with them about their team achievements, and any challenges they might be facing.

You can also call individuals who have made remarkable achievements and congratulate them. Also, encourage them to keep in contact with one another to continue working as a team to achieve the company goals. For example, those in the sales and marketing department should always update one another concerning their strategies and achievements.

Share Their Pain of Working in Different Time Zones

If your employees work in a different time zone, it may be challenging to communicate with them during the official working hours. Depending on the difference in local time, you may find that it is day time where you are while it is night time where your employees are. Calling them at such a time may mean they have to wake up from their sleep to respond to your calls. That’s unfair. Why not sacrifice your sleep and call them when it is most convenient for them.

By occasionally sacrificing your sleep like this, your employees will appreciate how you care about their welfare. Alternatively, you can use other communication methods that may not require them to wake up from heir sleep.

Encourage Team Leaders to Offer Recognition

Employees get motivated when they get recognition from all administrative levels, even from their peers. So, whenever a team member has performed exceptionally, let his/her team leader offer a special recognition.

If possible, you can create a company recognition platform online to allow employees to offer their recognition to one another, and also receive recognition from their team leaders and the top management. By making everything public, even lazy employees will be encouraged to work hard.

You can take this a step further by gamifying recognition so that employees can get points for their outstanding performance. Let them redeem these points in the form of gift vouchers or some rewards, as you may deem necessary.

Show Interest in Their Professional Development

Employees will be motivated if you take a keen interest in their professional development. One way of doing this is to encourage them to take online professional courses to improve their skills.

If possible, you can as well sponsor them to take these courses. Another way around this is to hire an expert to teach them online. Their professional development is of value to your company because the skills they learn will help in improving their productivity in your company.

Use Appropriate Technology

Working remotely can not be possible without using the internet and gadgets like PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc. Ensure each employee has access to the internet and the correct device to apply for the work. That aside, your employees will need online collaboration tools to help them work as a team even if they are miles away.

Some of these online collaboration tools include Flowdock, GoToMeeting, Slack, WebEx, Asana, Dapulse, ProofHub, Redbooth, Google Docs, to name just a few. Employees can also collaborate through the official company’s Facebook page or by using email. Ensure all the employees have a reliable internet connection so they can find it easy to work, communicate, and submit their reports.

Your employees are your most important investment. They represent your company wherever they are. Anything that affects them, no matter how far they are, will directly impact your company.

Amy Sloane is an alum from Oregon State University and spends her free time as a freelance writer and knitting enthusiast. Amy loves reading, cooking, and spending time with her dog, Molly.

