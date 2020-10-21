Ever wanted to type in a phone number and find its location? It’s easy if you have the right tools at your disposal. Learn how to track a cell phone location with the number online for free below. But first, let’s cover some important ground related to this subject.

Part 1: Why You May Need to Track a Cell Phone Location

There are many cases where you may need to track someone’s cell phone location:

When you’re a parent and want to make sure your child is okay.

You’re in a relationship and are wondering whether your partner is cheating on you.

You’re an employer and want to make sure a problem employee isn’t leaving the site during work hours.

So how do you track a cell phone’s location for free by typing it in? You use a reverse phone lookup service. But these services can’t really track a phone’s location beyond a general area location. Do you have another option?

Part 2: How to Find Current Location by Phone Number Free?

If you want to reliably – and secretly – track a cell phone’s location with the phone number, you need a dedicated phone tracking solution. With the right solution, you can track any Android or iOS device without the owner knowing.

2.1 Spyic – A Powerful Phone Location Tracker

Spyic is a popular phone location tracker and has appeared on online channels such as Android Authority, Tom’s Guide, and PC World. This location tracker works with Android and iOS platforms. You can use it to track a cell phone location by number.

This is a private app to use, meaning it doesn’t store personal data or share it with third parties. You can access it directly from your web browser and track the device’s location conveniently. It also offers added location tracking features like geofencing.

2.2 How to Track the Phone’s Location by Number or SIM Card with Spyic

You need to install Spyic to get started. Once the app is up and running, you can track the target phone from your web browser. Spyic can track the phone location by number via the SIM card. It also uses GPS and WiFi signals.

You can track iPhones and iPads with Spyic remotely without software download. You just need the iCloud credentials of the target device. If you’re tracking an Android device, you will have to download an app on it.

Installing the app is simple. Use your phone or PC and follow the instructions they send you. You don’t need any special skills. Here is a short explanation of how to install the app and start tracking the device:

Step 1: Sign up for an account on the Spyic website. Use your email ID as the username.

Step 2: Choose a monthly subscription option. You can track a single device for a month with the Premium plan or multiple devices with either Family or Corporate.

Step 3: They will send you an email with setup instructions. You start by launching the Setup Wizard and picking the target platform being used on the device: iOS or Android.

For iOS: Enter the iCloud username and password of the account used on iPhone or iPad you wish to track. Then click on the continue button and wait for a few minutes until the app syncs with the device and extracts the iCloud backup.

For Android: Download and install Spyic on the phone or tablet. The instructions will be on your screen. Once that’s done, you can hide the app. It will run in the background and send data to your web dashboard via the internet.

Step 4: Congrats, the app is now up and running. You can now track the target device’s location. Look for the Location option in the selection menu on the left. If you wish to track the phone’s location by number, look for the SIM card option.

They offer a free Spyic live demo on their website. You can check out the location tracking feature in action and see if you like it.

Part 3: Locate Any Phone with Number in Real-Time

Spyic is superior to reverse phone lookup services that allow you to type in a phone number and find its location. It allows you to locate any phone or tablet with pinpoint precision. It also happens to be a hidden solution. But it’s not a perfect app and has some drawbacks:

3.1 Spyic does an excellent job

Here is what makes Spyic a useful solution:

The app works in stealth mode

Spyic comes with an optional stealth mode. This is a valuable feature that allows you to track any phone or tablet without the user knowing. It works with both target iOS and Android devices.

The iOS version of Spyic is a fully web-based solution. It works from your web browser, extracting the user’s iCloud backup and sharing their device location. It doesn’t interact with the target device directly. As it works fully remotely without software download, it can’t be found out.

The Android version of Spyic is a small 2MB app you download on the user’s device. You can hide the app after installation. The app icon then disappears and it runs in the background without draining the user’s battery. As the app is essentially invisible, it can’t be detected.

You don’t have to root or jailbreak

You can use Spyic without rooting or jailbreak the target device. Rooting and jailbreak are difficult, void the phone warranty, and sometimes cause data loss. Spyic, fortunately, works without either. It’s one of the few stealth trackers that support this feature.

It’s trustworthy

The app has had over a million downloads worldwide. Users come from 190+ countries and include parents, employers, and people in relationships. The app is a tried-and-tested offering and private to use. It’s also bug-free.

The app is user-friendly

The app has a convenient-to-access web dashboard. You can log into it from any web-enabled device and start tracking the target cell phone’s location, at any time and place. You receive frequent device activity updates. And, if necessary, you can uninstall the app remotely with a single click.

You receive multiple added features

Spyic offers a myriad of added features besides location tracking. The app shows you the target user’s installed apps, social media activity, text messages, calendar events, notes, web browser history, and much more. It also comes with a powerful keylogger.

3.2 Spyic has some cons

Of course, there are some drawbacks to be aware of:

You can’t type in a phone number and find its location

You won’t be able to type in a phone number and find its location for free. Instead, Spyic works with the SIM card installed in the device to track the phone location via the cellular data. It also offers GPS and WiFi tracking support.

The app is a paid solution

Further, you have to pay a monthly amount to use the app. Still, it’s not a significant amount, as it costs about as much as a lunch sandwich to track a single device for a month. If you wish to track multiple devices, they offer a discount.

3.3 You can track the target phone or tablet in real-time

What location tracking features, in particular, do you receive from Spyic? Here’s a quick overview:

Map view: Spyic shows the location of the target device as a pin on an electronic map. You can hover over the pin for more information on the location. The device’s previous movements are also tagged on the map.

Location log: The location log at the bottom of the page tracks information on the device’s movements. Every new location the device enters is tagged with a time and date entry, the location’s exact address, and the geographical coordinates.

Google support: The app integrates Google Maps support, so you can use Maps to learn more about any location and even take an up-close look at the places the device visited with Google 3D Street View.

Geofence: The bonus geofence feature allows you to create a watched zone around any location. You can sign up to receive notifications when the device enters this zone or leaves it. It’s a good way to track the device automatically.

SIM tracker: The SIM tracker shows you important SIM card information like the carrier network details and the IMEI number. It also shows you the phone’s location based on the SIM card data, which is the phone connection.

Conclusion

You can find the current location of any phone online using a phone tracking solution such as Spyic. It’s a superior option to using a phone lookup service. With an app like Spyic, you’ll be able to follow the device movements in real-time while remaining hidden.